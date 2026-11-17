The Miami Hurricanes bounced back in a big way from their first loss of the 2026 season, knocking off the Duke Blue Devils in Week 11 to keep themselves in the College Football Playoff field with just two games left in the regular season.

Miami will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in Week 12 after the Hokies lost back-to-back ACC games against SMU and Stanford. Virginia Tech is still over .500, but oddsmakers have it set as a 20.5-point underdog in Saturday’s matchup.

Darian Mensah and the Hurricanes remain a lethal offense even with Malachi Toney (ankle) on the shelf. The Hurricanes put up 36 points in Week 11, and they close the regular season with two winnable games against the Hokies and the Boston College Eagles. That should put the Hurricanes in the ACC title game, even though they really only have one signature win (against Wake Forest) this season.

Virginia Tech has not played a ranked team all season long, but it did lose to a once-ranked Pitt team. The Hokies are just 90th in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play, so they may struggle against one of the elite offenses in the nation.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ACC battle on Nov. 21.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia Tech +20.5 (-105)

Miami -20.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech: +900

Miami: -1600

Total

61.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Virginia Tech vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Virginia Tech record: 6-4

Miami record: 9-1

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes

Mensah has been in the top three in the odds to win the Heisman all season long, and he led Miami to a huge win over Duke in Week 11 in likely its final tough test of the regular season.

The star quarterback has been arguably the best passer in the country, and he threw for 382 yards without Toney in the win over Duke. The Virginia Tech defense is 122nd in the country in adjusted EPA/Play on defense and just 93rd in EPA/Pass. That could lead to a huge day for Mensah through the air.

This season, Mensah has completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 3,076 yards, 29 scores and just two picks for Miami, adding 144 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

The Hurricanes failed to cover as nearly two-touchdown favorites against Duke, but I’m buying them at home in Week `12.

Virginia Tech is a terrible defensive team, ranking outside the top-120 in adjusted EPA/Play, 93rd in EPA/Pass and 91st in success rate. The Hokies have allowed 51 points (to SMU) and 40 points (to Stanford) in their last two games, so this Miami offense should have a field day on Saturday.

Mensah and Co. have produced the No. 1 offense in adjusted EPA/Play this season, ranking first in EPA/Pass and fourth in success rate. Even with Toney out, they still put up 24 points against Notre Dame and 36 in the win over Duke.

While the Hurricanes’ secondary is beatable, Virginia Tech is just 60th in EPA/Pass and 67th in passing success rate this season. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for over 2,700 yards and 20 scores, but I don’t expect that he’ll be able to keep up with Mensah and the Miami attack, especially since Virginia Tech’s defense has struggled so much this season.

Pick: Miami -20.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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