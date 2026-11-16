For the first time in nearly 46 years, three former Cal quarterbacks started games on the same day in the NFL on Sunday.

Among the trio, only Jared Goff scored a victory, and he and the Detroit Lions had to travel to Munich, Germany to take down the New England Patriots, 35-10.

Fernando Mendoza, making his first career NFL start, helped the Las Vegas Raiders forge a 10-3 halftime lead over the Seattle Seahawks before the reigning Super Bowl champs regrouped for a 21-13 victory.

It was much worse for Aaron Rodgers, in his 22nd NFL campaign. He suffered through one of the worst games of his career as the Pittsburgh Steelers were buried 38-18 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The last time this happened was Dec. 14, 1980, when ex-Golden Bears Craig Morton, Steve Bartkowski and Vince Ferragamo made starts for the Denver Bronco, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Here’s how things went Sunday for the rookie, the veteran in his prime and the Hall of Famer in wait:

Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza: His debut at 23

The NFL’s No. 1 draft pick was elevated to the starting role this week after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings.

Mendoza, who graduated from Cal before transferring to Indiana, scored on a 10-yard run to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. He was 11 for 13 passing for 90 yards at halftime.

The Seahawks made life much tougher in the second half, when Mendoza completed just 6 of 16 for 53 yards and the Raiders were 0 for 7 on third downs. He was sacked six times, but he didn’t turn the ball over and The Athletic gave him a “B” grade for his debut.

Mendoza took responsibility for most of the sacks. “He was playing chess and he fooled me,” Mendoza said of Seattle coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme. “He got me a couple times.”

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak wouldn’t let Mendoza shoulder all the blame. “We got to support him better,” Kubiak said.

Joe Montana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goff: Eclipsing his boyhood idol

Goff, owner of all of Cal’s significant passing records, grew up cheering for Joe Montana. It’s why he wears jersey No. 16.

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On Sunday in Munch, the 32-year-old threw three touchdown passes to climb past the four-time Super Bowl champ for 21st on the all-time NFL career list with 274. His 303 passing yards boosted his total to 42,059 yards.

Goff said the experience in Germany exceeded his expectations. “The atmosphere was incredible,” he said. “We knew it was going to be great. We didn’t know it was going to be like that. It was so fun.”

A fifth straight victory keeps the Lions in a three-way tie for the top spot in the NFC North, along with the Vikings and Chicago Bears. All three are 7-2.

Since being traded by the Rams to Detroit before the 2021 season — which skeptics worried might signal the end of his career — Goff has thrown 167 TDs and totaled 23,888 yards to help rejuvenate the Lions. Both totals are the most in the NFL over that six-year span.

Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers: A rough night in Cincinnati

The 42-year-old four-time MVP began the game by throwing eight straight incomplete passes, and by halftime the Steelers trailed the Bengals 24-3. Rodgers was 4 for 12 for 25 yards at that point, while Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow already had racked up 302 passing yards and three TDs.

Rodgers kept fighting, and in the second half threw a pair of touchdown, giving him 542, third-most in league history. But the game was long settled by then.

The outcome in the matchup of AFC North teams with 6-2 records gives Cincinnati sole possession of first place and drops the Steelers into second.

Keenan Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonus Bear: Allen impresses in 49ers debut

Shipped by Indianapolis to San Francisco just before the trading deadline, wide receier Keenan Allen contributed immediately, catching five passes for 61 yards in the 49ers’ 46-40 road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think he made all the plays that we went to him on and had a couple more that we just missed him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “I was really happy with him for his first game."

Allen, 34, caught 205 passes in three seasons with Cal through 2012, and the football has continued to find him.

He now has 1,100 career receptions and with three more catches will climb past Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison into sixth on the NFL’s all-time list. He is keeping company near the top of that charter with another ex-Cal star, tight end Tony Gonzalez, who is No. 3 with 1,325 receptions.

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