Seahawks vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

With the news that Kirk Cousins was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Minnesota Vikings this week, it means that Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, will be making his first NFL start on Sunday.

You can't ask for a tougher start in your first game as a quarterback, as Mendoza will have to face the elite Seattle Seahawks defense.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Seahawks vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Fernando Mendoza Longest Completion UNDER 29.5 Yards (-114)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ Receiving Yards (+128)

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+210)

Fernando Mendoza Longest Completion UNDER 29.5 Yards (-114)

In the Week 10 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Fernando Mendoza to fail to get a completion of 30+ yards as my No. 9 play for this week:

Fernando Mendoza is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and he couldn't have asked for a tougher opponent to face. Not only is the Seahawks' defense efficient, but they have limited explosive plays this season. They have given up the fewest passing plays of 20+ yards (14) and has given up just one single passing play of 40+ yards.

I also expect the Raiders to keep Mendoza to throwing short routes to get him comfortable in his first start.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 100+ Receiving Yards (+128)

The best receiver in the NFL is poised for a field day against the Raiders. The Las Vegas secondary has been terrible this season, ranking 29th in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent dropback success rate. They have also given up a blistering 7.6 yards per pass attempt. They don't have a player on their roster who can guard the defending Offensive Player of the Year. Even with Sam Darnold out, I'd be surprised if JSN doesn't reach at least 100 yards.

Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+210)

Just because I don't think Mendoza is going to sling it downfield doesn't mean I think he'll be completely ineffective. Sure, he has a tough test ahead of him, but he has arguably the best tight end in football to lean on, and he'll likely be in passing situations throughout the game. Setting Bowers at north of 2-1 odds is an overreaction to the rookie quarterback getting the start. I'll buy low on Bowers to score on Sunday.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.