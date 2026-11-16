Grading Fernando Mendoza’s and Carson Beck’s First Starts: How Both Rookies Fared in Their Debuts

The Raiders and Cardinals kicked off the second half of the season by starting their rookie quarterbacks for the first time. After trading Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, the Raiders started No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza against the Seahawks. Elsewhere in the desert, the Cardinals started third-round pick Carson Beck against the Rams after trading Jacoby Brissett and amid an injury to Gardner Minshew II.

Here’s how both quarterbacks fared in their first starts.

Fernando Mendoza’s debut in Las Vegas

Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders got off on a strong note in his first start, but it quickly fell apart as the Seahawks defeated the Raiders 21–10.

The Raiders had Mendoza on the move early, from running boots to using his legs to pick up yards and first downs. They received the ball for the first time in plus territory after recovering a Drew Lock fumble and Mendoza quickly connected with tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers to get a first down and move the chains. The Raiders ran the ball on seven of their next eight plays before Mendoza cashed in with a 15-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal, a play reminiscent of his national championship touchdown run to help Indiana win the title .

After the Seahawks countered with a touchdown of their own, Mendoza responded by leading a field goal drive to go up 10–7. The Raiders ran a conservative game plan, running the ball often to try to create balance offensively. When they reached third-and-5 at the Seahawks’ 17-yard line, the Raiders opted to run the ball instead of letting Mendoza try to throw for the first down. They didn’t convert, forcing them to settle for the field goal.

The Raiders received the ball two more times in the first half, recording at least one first down on each drive but failing to add any more points before halftime. Still, they went into the half on a positive note, leading 10–7 against a stout Seahawks defense as Mendoza went 11-of-13 for 90 yards.

While the Raiders got the ball first in the second half, they were unable to build off their first half showing. They ran the ball on first down and then threw a screen on second down, both plays that went for negative yardage, putting Mendoza into third-and-long. They were unable to convert, punting the ball back to the Seahawks. The loss of All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers certainly hurt as he exited the game with an ankle injury, taking away Mendoza’s top target.

The game started to get out of hand when the Seahawks received the ball back and Lock got into a rhythm, leading Seattle on a touchdown drive. The Raiders went three-and-out on their next two possessions as the Seahawks built a 21–10 lead. While an 11-point lead is far from insurmountable in today’s NFL, it proved too difficult for Mendoza against a top defense while missing his top weapon, especially as the Seahawks’ pressure began closing in. He threw several off-target passes in the second half as the pressure began getting to him.

Overall, Mendoza finished the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards while taking six sacks. This was a perfectly normal first start for a No. 1 pick. Six of the past eight No. 1 picks have also lost their first starts, with four of them also scoring fewer than 14 points. Mendoza threw for more yards than Cam Ward (112) and Caleb Williams (93) did in their first starts while coming just three yards short of Bryce Young (146).

Ultimately, Mendoza earns a “C” for his performance. While he certainly flashed his potential in the game, he was unable to consistently move the ball after the Raiders’ first two drives. This is all understandable given he’s a rookie making his first start against the defending champions without his top weapon, but he also did not receive a higher grade since he was unable to rise above his situation for much of the game. He will look to build off this experience next week when the Raiders face another good defense in the Broncos—and hopefully with Bowers back in the fold.

Grade: C

Carson Beck’s debut in Arizona

Like Mendoza’s first starts, Beck’s went well early on before the game quickly slipped away. In the beginning of the Rams-Cardinals matchup, it appeared they could be heading to a similar style of game that led to Arizona pulling off an 18–16 upset over Los Angeles in Week 6, when the Cardinals won by scoring six field goals.

Instead, the game quickly fell out of hand toward the end of the first half, with the Rams scoring 31 unanswered points to win 34–6.

Before the Cardinals fell behind, they began the game with two field goal drives to go up 6–3. The Cardinals showed their faith in Beck from the start, trusting to throw the ball downfield early on. On their first drive, they called a direct snap to Tyler Allgeier, who pitched the ball to Beck before he delivered it to Simi Fehoko for a 21-yard gain.

Beck played with confidence early on, taking shots downfield, including when Myles Garrett hopped offsides and gave the Cardinals a free play. On the second drive, he connected with Devin Duvernay for a 31-yard gain. They were unable to reach the end zone, but did score three points on both drives.

Those would be the last points the Cardinals scored for the remainder of the game. The Cardinals did a good job limiting the Rams’ offense early on, until the final minutes of the second half when the Rams finally scored their first touchdown to go up 10–6. The Cardinals got the ball back with over a minute left looking to respond before the half, but this attempt quickly turned disastrous. After earning a first down to start the drive, Beck threw the ball to Duvernay. The pass was accurate, but Duvernay was unable to secure it, ricocheting the ball into the hands of Rams safety Kamren Kinchens for the interception.

The Rams converted the pick into a touchdown before the half. They got the ball after the half, and scored a touchdown to go up 24–6 before Beck received the ball again. When Beck did get the ball again, he did start making some rookie mistakes such as throwing a pick and fumbling while trying to convert a fourth down . They possessed the ball just three times in the second half, and those two mistakes ended two of their drives.

WESLEY BAILEY RIPPED IT AWAY FOR HIS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION 😤



📺 @NFLonCBS | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/upvqsq5djk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2026

Like Mendoza, Beck was in a tough position in this game. While he had his All-Pro tight end Trey McBride available, their No. 1 receiver, Michael Wilson, sustained a season-ending injury last week. He also had little support from the run game, which mustered just 13 yards in the first half. As coach Mike LaFleur said of Beck after the first half, “He is playing great. … We’ve got to make some plays for him.”

Beck finished the game 11-of-18 for 108 yards and two interceptions while taking five sacks. The final stat sheet minimizes some of the good moments he put together in the first half, but overall, it was very much a performance by a third-round rookie making his first start.

Grade: C-