Tosh Lupoi Dissects Cal's Problems, One Issue at a Time

Cal football’s typical Tuesday media gathering this season has involved not only coach Tosh Lupoi taking questions from reporters, but also sessions with the two coordinators and a couple of players.

Lupoi was a one-man band this week. No one else preceded or followed him on the podium. The first-year head coach, answered questions but only after opening with a seven-minute soliloquy in which he jumped from one topic to another, addressing each issue in stern tones.

On the heels of a 24-10 loss to Clemson last Friday night, the Bears (2-2, 1-1 ACC) play their final non-conference game on Saturday at UNLV.

Taking cues from a notecard he brought with him, Lupoi was all business in a clear indication he views Saturday as a non-negotiable opportunity.

“I told them this practice is going to tell us a whole lot about, really, positioning of us for the rest of the season,” he said of his morning remarks to his players. “That’s what I was very pleased with today. You see their attack, efficiency, effort.”

Here’s a Readers Digest recap of the subjects Lupoi covered, even before being asked a question:

Twice positioned to win

Lupoi referenced the 45-24 opening loss to UCLA in which the score was tied with 9 minutes left, as well as the Clemson game, where Cal trailed by just seven points for much of the fourth quarter.

“We put ourself in position to win those games,” he said. “It’s my job to find out exactly why we didn’t succeed there.”

Costly penalties

An offside penalty on fourth-and-4 that gave Clemson a first down and an unnecessary roughness flag that provided the Tigers a first-and-goal at the 1 contributed to the touchdown that gave the visitors a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

“Critical, inexcusable and unacceptable penalties critical moments in this last game,” Lupoi said. “Crystal clear, that cannot happen and will not happen.”

Poor tackling form reverts

Tackling was a problem early against UCLA but the Bears seemed to correct the problem in their next two games, both victories. “Polar opposite of that in this last game,” he said.

One costly poor punt

Lupoi praised punter Angus Davies for his work this season, including kicks that pinned Clemson back at their 1- and 2-yard lines. But the Tigers broke a 10-10 tie when Bryant Wesco Jr. returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

“The fact is Angus has done an incredible job,” Lupoi said, “but he is in a job where one mis-hit can be a difference of the game. We’ve got to acknowledge as well he’s also the difference in us being successful and having a chance to win as well with pinning the team down.

“That’s the tough part about that — when you get a 2.7 (second) line driving hanging straight to an NFL player, it makes it extremely difficult.”

No complaints about player effort

He said no one should question his players' motivation or effort. He noted that starting linebacker AJ Tuitele and safety Kingston Lopa are logging 70-plus plays because they’re also helping on coverage teams “and making sure we have our absolutely best personnel to put us in the best position there.”

And yes, he buried the lead, but eventually got around to . . .

`Unacceptable' offensive production

The Bears failed to produce an offensive touchdown against Clemson and had just two TDs in the win over Syracuse. The defense scored once in each of those games.

“Just a flat-out unacceptable production from our offense. That must improve,” he said, adding, “I love my plan going forward to exactly how we’re going to do that.”

“When our quarterback’s feet are set and he has clarity of his rules, there’s nobody better in the country,” Lujpoi said. “We’ve got enough talent there to produce more. I’ve got a lot of faith in the direction we’re going forward. That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has thrown two interceptions in each of Cal’s two defeats after not throwing a single pick in the Bears’ final four games a year ago, hasn’t always been given a clean pocket by his offensive line.

Lupoi said Saturday after a Friday night game normally would provide the chance to spend time with family. “We spent that day not with the family,” he said.

The coaching staff reviewed all three of their Power Four games: “To see where our quarterback is functioning best and where we can generate and stimulate a positive run game. . . . And be able to protect and get some vertical pass game combined in there.”

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