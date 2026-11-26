Aaron Rodgers didn’t figure to ride quietly into the NFL sunset.

But now that he and the Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone a sudden and explosive divorce, we’re assuming that the nearly 43-year-old quarterback, in his 22nd pro season, is probably done.

We’ll leave it to others to sort out what led to the unraveling of Rodgers and long-time coach Mike McCarthy.

Our purpose here is to determine where Rodgers ranks among the greatest NFL players to come from Cal.

Here’s the countdown of our top 10, preceded by nine more Golden Bears who also excelled as pros.

Honorable mention

QB Steve Bartkowski, OT Tarik Glenn, WR/KR DeSean Jackson, LB Matt Hazeltine, LB Ken Harvey, LB Hardy Nickerson, RB Chuck Muncie, WR Wesley Walker, OG/OT Ed White.

Craig Morton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Craig Morton, QB

The No. 5 pick in the 1965 NFL draft — just behind future Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers — Morton led the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos to Super Bowl appearances, and finished second in MVP voting with the Broncos in 1977.

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9. Jared Goff, QB

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Goff has thrown for 42,338 yards — more than his idol, Joe Montana, or Johnny Unitas. He is 20th all-time with 276 TD passes and he’s going strong at age 32, on pace for his fifth straight 4,000-yard season.

Alex Mack | USA TODAY Sports

8. Alex Mack, C

Lynch played center in 196 games over 13 seasons and started all 196. He was a Pro Bowl pick seven times and earned a place on the All-Pro second team three times.

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7. Nnamdi Asomugha, CB

A first-round draft choice of the Raiders in 2003, played 11 NFL seasons, twice picking up first-team All-Pro honors and twice more landing a second-team spot. He grabbed eight interceptions in 2006 and only seven more the rest of his career, at least partly because teams were reluctant to throw in his direction.

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6. Keenan Allen, WR

Quietly, Allen has climbed to No. 6 all-time with 1,103 receptions list. He has scored 71 touchdowns and landed six Pro Bowl selections. And he seems to have a second life since being traded to the 49ers this month, giving him a shot at his first Super Bowl.

Marshawn Lynch | USA TODAY Sports

5. Marshawn Lynch, RB

Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards, scored 94 total touchdowns and topped 1,000 yards six times. He won one Super Bowl and probably should have won a second. He remains a voice in his hometown of Oakland.

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4. Les Richter, LB

The No. 2 pick of the 1954 draft, Richter was famously traded by the Dallas Texans to the Los Angeles Rams for 11 players. He played nine seasons with the Rams, collecting 16 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries and earning eight Pro Bowl bids on the way to a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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3. Cameron Jordan, DE

Now in his 16th season, Jordan has played his entire career with the New Orleans Saints and started all 242 games he played the first 15 years. An eight-time Pro Bowl pick and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017, Jordan ranks 22nd in NFL history with 132 career sacks.

Aaron Rodgers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers owns Four MVP trophies and won a Super Bowl title. He is among the top six all-time in passing yards (68,515), passing touchdowns (543) and passer rating (101.6). He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But he’s not Brady, Montana or Unitas.

Tony Gonzalez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Tony Gonzalez, TE

The former two-sport star at Cal caught 1,325 passes for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns on his way to earning a Hall of Fame bust at Canton. His numbers rank him first, first and second all-time among NFL tight ends, making him arguably the best ever at his position. His 14 Pro Bowl selections have been exceeded at any position by only Tom Brady, and he was a first- or second-team All-Pro choice 10 times.

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