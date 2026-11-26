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Seven weeks ago, Jalen Ramsey dropped a cryptic quote in the Steelers locker room that chillingly foreshadowed what was to come in Pittsburgh.

On incorporating new players to the secondary, Ramsey said, “The coaches have to put them out there with us so we can all get on the same page. There’s a little bit of a disconnect here right now, just with what we want to do on the field and how we play as a team and together as a secondary versus just throwing a playbook in their hands and the coaches saying, ‘This is how it has to look.’ That’s not how football works.”

Then, asked to clarify his comment on that disconnect, he added, “I think Aaron [Rodgers] said it the other day in his press conference—the best teams that I’ve been on in my career are player-led teams. We’re the ones that see and feel how the game is going.”

The Steelers won that Sunday, and wouldn’t lose again for more than a month, which tamped down any digging into what Ramsey said, and gave plenty of folks (myself included) the idea that Pittsburgh’s coach-player tension was healthy.

We found out this week it wasn’t, and in the most stunning way imaginable.

On Monday, Rodgers delivered Steelers coach Mike McCarthy an ultimatum—incorporate a new, specific set of decision-makers into play-calling, or release me. McCarthy declined to go into that level of detail on the interaction in his press conference Wednesday, while saying that Rodgers’s ultimatum was “clearly out of his job description.”

That precipitated Rodgers’s benching late Tuesday night , with Rodgers claiming that he only heard about the decision after teammate Pat Freiermuth called him, and the team maintaining that it had trouble getting ahold of its quarterback. That, in turn, led to Rodgers deciding not to show up to work on Wednesday—an excused absence—and then setting fire to his decades-long relationship with McCarthy live on The Pat McAfee Show .

This is my 22nd season covering the NFL and I can’t think of a precedent for how this went down over all that time. Rodgers accused McCarthy of repeatedly falling asleep in a quarterback meeting (Wednesday), missing an offensive meeting (Thursday), walkthroughs (Thursday and Friday), and a morning meeting (Saturday), and breaking a halftime huddle with “1-2-3, Packers!” (Sunday). And Rodgers said all that happened in the last week alone.

McCarthy responded by confirming the misfired rallying call harkening back to his old home, denying Rodgers’s claim that he held a grudge against the quarterback going back to their time in Green Bay, and leaving a lot of questions unanswered.

More will undoubtedly come over time. For now, here’s more of what I know about this stunning turn of events…

One team was stunned over McCarthy’s hire

The story really begins with the Steelers’ decision to hire McCarthy in the first place.

One team that was hiring last year told me they were stunned when Pittsburgh brought in the 62-year-old, based on the vetting that organization had done on the coach’s time in Dallas and Green Bay, with much of their information meshing with the claims Rodgers made to McAfee. Two others confirmed that work ethic and drive were questions in the background work they’d done on McCarthy, who delegated a lot in Dallas, after years of shuffling offensive coaching duties with his top staff members in Green Bay.

The decision also flew in the face of the Steelers’ previously sterling history of head-coach hires—they hired Colts DC Chuck Noll at 37 years old in 1969, Chiefs DC Bill Cowher at 34 in 1992, and Vikings DC Mike Tomlin at 34 in 2007. All were young battleship commander types with defensive backgrounds. As such, when rumors started circulating that Tomlin may be done, Rams DC Chris Shula, then 39, was attached to the potential job opening.

Shula interviewed, but the team instead turned to McCarthy, which lined up better with their decision to run back an older roster and hang on to vets like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Ramsey, ahead of their successful effort to get Rodgers on board for another year.

Despite all this, McCarthy brought a decorated résumé with him—he won a Super Bowl and made four NFC title games in Green Bay, won 12 games three consecutive years in Dallas, and made the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons in those two places.

Multiple coaches who have evaluated Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that it looked like Rodgers had lost his tolerance for taking hits. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers’s evaluation shows a decline in his play

Rodgers’s tape in 2026 has not been good. Per coaches and scouts who’ve studied it, he’s not getting rid of the ball like he used to. That’s usually a sign that a quarterback isn’t seeing the field as well, and perhaps an indication he’s dropping his eyes and looking at the rush.

Along those lines, multiple coaches who’ve evaluated him say it looks like what’s happened to Rodgers is what happens to a lot of older quarterbacks—he’s lost his tolerance for taking hits and, with some of his athleticism gone, has a harder time avoiding them by moving around. Which, of course, would make it tougher for a quarterback to keep his eyes downfield on his receivers.

Multiple evaluators added that on top of all that, the body language on tape hasn’t been great, either, with some finger-pointing showing up after plays go awry. And that finger-pointing has worn on teammates.

Was Rodgers’ ‘ultimatum’ the tipping point?

The rumblings of the player-coach divide have been persistent, and at times shown up in comments like Ramsey’s, or those Rodgers made from the podium earlier in the year.

So it’s fair to wonder if Rodgers’s “ultimatum” was the tipping point for McCarthy amid a brewing issue between the guys in the locker room and the guys leading them. The Steelers are, quite simply, built that way—Heyward’s 37. Watt and Ramsey are 32. Jamel Dean is 30. Freiermuth, Rico Dowdle, DK Metcalf, Alex Highsmith, DeShon Elliott and Jaylen Warren are all 28 or 29 and have six or more years of NFL experience. And Tomlin was there for 19 seasons, so these weren’t coming from a broken situation.

Bottom line: If what Rodgers is saying is true, and he had a problem with McCarthy, it’s fair to surmise a lot of those older guys had similar issues with the coaches.

That doesn’t go away with Rodgers gone. However, if McCarthy saw Rodgers as the ringleader of the pushback, his ouster could have a cut-the-head-off-the-snake effect. The coach said on Wednesday that he met with the team’s leadership council after Rodgers went scorched-earth on him, and had a real, raw discussion with them on what needed fixing. The hope, of course, is that’s a tangible step toward bridging the coach-player divide.

Steelers still have a shot at the playoffs

Through all this, and 11 weeks of the season, the Steelers sit in playoff position.

They’re 6-4, they play the Broncos on Friday, and they’re vying with the Browns, Patriots, Ravens and Raiders for the last two playoff spots. They have to replace Rodgers, but Rodgers had the aforementioned problems to begin with, and a passer rating worse than the Saints’ Tyler Shough. Can they keep up with the Bengals in the AFC North? That seems unlikely. Can they hold off Tommy DeVito and Jacoby Brissett for a playoff spot? That’s more doable.

For what it’s worth, this is probably this group’s last shot to make a playoff run.

The hard reset that you could argue should’ve come this year or last certainly would have to come after all this. Right?

Does McCarthy still have a future with the Steelers?

With Rodgers gone, many questions remain for 2027.

Many things Rodgers said about McCarthy can’t be unsaid. Beyond the stuff about missing some meetings, falling asleep in others, not studying tape or having who he was working for straight, Rodgers also said he’d joke with GM Omar Khan about McCarthy’s failings, and that he’d trusted that McCarthy would’ve grown since Green Bay when recommending to the Steelers that they hire him.

These things leave a mark. And that mark won’t be erased when the Steelers set out to build a new team, and perhaps rebuild their foundation and get younger in 2027.

So it’s fair to ask whether McCarthy will be the man to lead that rebuild.

Eventually, they’ll have to answer that.

But they’ve got more immediate problems now, like the 8–2 Broncos they’ll face on Friday.