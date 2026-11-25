Aaron Rodgers may very well have taken his last NFL snap.

After their 19–16 loss to the Ravens in Week 11—and some strange mixed messaging from coach Mike McCarthy —the Steelers announced late Tuesday night that they’ve named Mason Rudolph their starting quarterback for their Black Friday matchup against the Broncos, while adding that Rodgers will be inactive for the game.

It’s a stunning turn of events . After the Steelers moved on from Mike Tomlin this offseason, they hired McCarthy as their next head coach and, months later, saw Rodgers re-sign with the club on a one-year deal. The 42-year-old soon revealed that he planned to retire after the 2026 campaign.

.@AlbertBreer reacts to the Steelers benching Aaron Rodgers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dnO6trTHjt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 25, 2026

Reunited with the coach he’d played under with the Packers and looking to rekindle his Super Bowl XLV–winning magic, Rodgers has instead struggled this season, completing 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 86.6—the lowest of his career. Now headed to the bench, the four-time NFL MVP’s future hangs in the balance.

The Steelers, though, are 6–4 this season and remain in the hunt for a spot in the AFC playoffs with seven games still to go. Now, they will turn to Rudolph in Week 12—so here’s what to know about Pittsburgh’s new quarterback, and the options behind him.

Steelers’ updated QB depth chart following Aaron Rodgers’s benching

The Steelers have benched Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

String Player Starter Mason Rudolph Backup Will Howard Third-string Drew Allar Inactive Aaron Rodgers

Mason Rudolp

Rudolph attended Oklahoma State from 2014 to ’17 and played in 42 games, throwing for 13,618 yards and 92 touchdowns over four seasons. His best year came as a senior in 2017, when he guided the Cowboys to a 10–3 record, led the Big 12 in passing yards (4,904), and threw for 37 touchdowns—winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award and finishing seventh in the Heisman Trophy race.

Rudolph was then selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 draft and spent his first six seasons backing up Ben Roethlisberger, Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. When Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending elbow injury in 2019, Rudolph started eight games, going 5–3 while throwing for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, before ultimately being benched in favor of Develin Hodges. In 2023, Rudolph started the Steelers’ final three regular-season games in place of Pickett and went 3–0 while leading them to a spot in the AFC playoffs.

After a divisional-round loss to the Bills, Rudolph became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Titans. He started five games in 2024, going 1–4 while throwing a career-high nine interceptions. Rudolph then re-signed with the Steelers ahead of last season and has remained in Pittsburgh.

Will Howard

With Rudolph moving into the Steelers’ starting quarterback role, Will Howard becomes the backup.

After a five-year collegiate career split between Kansas State and Ohio State—one that he finished by leading the Buckeyes to a win over Notre Dame in the 2024 national championship—Pittsburgh drafted Howard in the sixth round in ’25. He began his rookie season on injured reserve after fracturing his hand in the preseason, but was activated in mid-November and spent the rest of the year on the Steelers’ active roster.

Howard notably began Pittsburgh’s 2026 offseason program taking second-team reps behind Rodgers before eventually being passed over for Rudolph on the depth chart. The 25-year-old’s 6'4", 235-pound frame and dual-threat ability give him an intriguing skill should the Steelers turn to him at some point this season.

Drew Allar

The Steelers’ current third-string quarterback, and perhaps the one with the most upside, is Drew Allar.

After four seasons at Penn State and leading the Nittany Lions to a 26–9 record while accounting for 73 total touchdowns, Allar appeared to hit it off with McCarthy at the 2026 scouting combine before the Steelers drafted him in the third round this past April. The club reportedly started anew with the 22-year-old upon his arrival, uninstalling his old habits and “rebuilding his fundamentals from the ground up.”

In his first preseason appearance with the Steelers , Allar went 10-for-13 passing (77%) for 153 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 154.8. He also added another score on the ground while again impressing McCarthy.

“If we go back to the draft process, when we drafted Drew, we felt like we were getting a first-round pick,” McCarthy told The Pat McAfee Show the following day. “... And all of that’s holding true.”

If Rudolph or Howard fail to meet the moment, Allar could get his own opportunity.