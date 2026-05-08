Cal Offensive Lineman Taken in Canadian Football League Draft

Offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who started all 13 games for Cal this past season, was the second overall pick in Canadian Football League’s Global Draft a week ago. The Global Draft is for non-Canadian or non-American players. Spasojevic-Moko is from Australia.

Assuming Spasojevic-Moko is accepted into the league following a screening for a past arrest, he will become the fifth player from Cal on CFL rosters at the moment. He would join ex-Golden Bears tight end Corey Dyches, offensive lineman Rush Reimer, punter Jamieson Sheahan and wide receiver Kenny Lawler, who is a CFL star at the age of 31.

CFL training camps began this week for the nine CFL teams. Preseason games start May 18 and the regular season begins on June 4.

Spasojevic-Moko was selected by the Toronto Argonauts with the second pick of the first round of the Global Draft, which consists of 18 selections, with 10 of those picks being kickers or punters.

Before he can sign with the Argonauts, Spasojevic-Moko must undergo screening under the league’s gender-based violence and harassment policy.

He was arrested for violating a protection order while he was a student at Texas A&M in 2023. The Argonauts were aware of the need for a review when he was drafted, which suggests the team believes he will be allowed to play.

Spasojevic-Moko transferred to Charlotte from Texas A&M, then transferred to Cal for the 2025 season. In the aftermath of the Bears’ loss in the Hawaii Bowl. Spasojevic-Moko was involved in a fight, and he later publicly apologized for his part in the incident.

Four other former Cal players are on CFL rosters:

---Kenny Lawler (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) has become one of the CFL’s biggest stars and is coming off his best season. He led the CFL in touchdown receptions in 2025 with 14, which was five more than anyone else. He also was third in the CFL in receptions in 2025 with 86 and second in receiving yards with 1,443.

And he did all this at the age of 30.

He is a two-time CFL all-star (2021 and 2025) and has been a member of two Grey Cup champions.

Now 31 years old, Lawler is expecting another big season.

He had an outstanding career at Cal with 143 receptions for 1,706 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at Cal and was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in his final season as a junior in 2015.

Lawler was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawk, but he never played in an NFL game. He signed a CFL contract in 2018 and has been a star ever since.

---Corey Dyches (Calgary Stampeders) was a tight end in his one season at Cal in 2024, but is listed as a wide receiver for the Stampeders.

He caught 17 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown for the Bears in 2024 after transferring from Maryland.

He was signed by the Stampeders last October.

---Rush Reimer (Toronto Argonauts) may be lining up alongside Spasojevik-Moko on the Argonauts offensive line this season.

He started 10 games for Cal at left guard in 2024 after transferring from Montana State.

Reimer signed a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills, but was released before the start of the 2024 NFL season. He signed with the Argonauts in December.

---Jamieson Sheahan (Winnipeg Blue Bombers) was Cal’s punter for three seasons from 2020 to 2022, and was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2022.

Sheahan is from Australia and he was a first-round pick of the Blue Bombers in the 2023 CFL Global Draft. He has been Winnipeg’s No. 1 punter the past three seasons and will continue in that role this year.