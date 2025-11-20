While Cal Tries to Keep The Axe, 6 ACC Teams Have Title-Game Hopes
While Cal and Stanford engage in the Big Game rivalry that began in 1892, the ACC otherwise turns its attention this week to begin figuring out which two teams will play in the league’s Dec. 6 championship game.
In the second-to-last week of the regular season, six teams remain in the hunt to advance to Charlotte, NC. Still in the mix: Georgia Tech, Virginia, SMU, Pitt, Miami and Duke.
But only two teams can absolutely clinch a title-game berth this weekend.
*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about the Bears' response to beating Louisville two weeks ago and their preparation level this week for the Big Game.
No.16 Georgia Tech’s path forward is pretty simple — beat visiting Pitt on Saturday and the Yellow Jackets are in.
The only other team that can lock up a spot this week is Virginia, which has a bye. But if Georgia Tech beats Pitt, Louisville knocks off SMU and North Carolina defeats rival Duke, Virginia secures the spot opposite Georgia Tech by winning a three-team tiebreaker.
Here are the Week 13 matchups in the ACC:
(Point spreads provided by DraftKings)
FRIDAY
— Florida State (minus-4.5) at NC State, 5 p.m., ESPN
The Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 ACC) and Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4) clash with bowl eligibility going to the winner.
SATURDAY
— No. 13 Miami (minus-16.5) at Virginia Tech, 9 am., ESPN
The Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2) are heavy favorites here after scoring 79 points the past two games, but the Hokies (3-7, 2-4) may be viewing this as a tryout for newly hired coach James Franklin.
— Louisville (plus-3) at SMU, 9 a.m.,ESPN2
The Cardinals (7-3, 4-3) have taken a turn south since hosting Cal two weeks ago. Louisville lost 29-26 in overtime to the Bears, then fell 20-19 at home to Clemson. SMU (7-3, 5-1) beat Louisville 34-27 on the road a year ago.
— Delaware (plus-17.5) at Wake Forest, 9 a.m., ACC Network
Wake Forest (7-3) ventures outside the ACC to take on Delaware (5-5), who pass for more than 300 yards per game but are a leaky defense, allowing more than 30 points per game.
— Syracuse (plus-34.5) at No. 9 Notre Dame 12:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
The Fighting Irish are 8-0 since starting the season with losses by 3 points at Miami and 1 point to Texas A&M. And they will be looking to score style points to enhance their CFP standing. The Orange (3-7, 1-6) has lost six in a row and none of them were close.
— Duke (minus-7) at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
Duke (5-5, 4-2) has dropped two in a row and three of four since beating Cal. Carolina (4-6, 2-4) needs to win twice to salvage bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick’s debut season.
— Furman (no line) at Clemson, 1:30 p.m., The CW Network
The Paladins (6-5) of the FCS Southern Conference tried an FBS opponent last season, losing 76-0 to Ole Miss. Clemson (5-5), which has won two in a row, should have no trouble securing bowl eligibility.
— Pittsburgh (plus-3) at No. 16 Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN
The Panthers (7-3, 5-1) won five in a row after installing Mason Heintschel as their starting quarterback, but he labored to an 8.7 QBR in Pitt’s 37-15 loss to Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1) have too much at stake to worry the freshman’s psyche.
— Cal (minus-3) at Stanford, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
The Bears (6-4, 3-3) will pursue their fifth consecutive victory in the Big Game against the Cardinal (3-7, 2-5), which has lost its past three games and looks forward to a season-ending assignment vs. Notre Dame a week from now.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Jon Wilner answers our 5 Questions leading into the Big Game
The Big Game survives as a beacon of tradition in a changing college landscape
Cal struggles but gets by Presbyterian in basketball
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele 'pretty sure' he'll return to Cal next season
Who is Cal most likely to face in a bowl game?
Stanford coach Frank Reich talks about Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele