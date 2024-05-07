Jason Kidd Receives Multi-Year Contract Extension as Dallas Mavericks Coach
Cal Hall of Famer Jason Kidd has a new contract as coach of the Dallas Mavericks.
The club announced a multi-year extension on Monday as the Mavs prepared for their second-round NBA playoff series vs. Oklahoma City.
Kidd, 51, the greatest player in Cal history, has guided Dallas to two 50-win regular seasons in three years.
Just days earlier, Kidd’s name was linked the coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers after they fired Darvin Ham. Kidd was an assistant under Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ 2020 championship season and also has been close with LeBron James since they were teammates at the 2008 Olympics.
“We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension,” Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said in a statement. “We are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise.”
Kidd has a three-year coaching record of 140-106 with the Mavericks.
Kidd was drafted by Dallas out of Cal with the No. 2 pick in 1994 and played 2 1/2 seasons with the Mavs before being traded to Phoenix. He returned to Dallas late in his career and helped Dirk Nowitzki win the 2011 NBA title.
“I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” general manager Nico Harrison said. “As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated.
“He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach.”
Kidd was the Pac-12 Player of the Year and a first-team All-American as a sophomore at Cal, averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 3.1 steals.
Following 19 NBA seasons, Kidd remains No. 2 all-time in assists and steals while also assembling 107 career triple-doubles.