Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks have both seen some positive results recently ahead of their matchup on Friday night.
The Nets have won three of their last four games, including an upset win in Chicago, with the Mavs winning four of their last five.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Nets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +7.5 (+100)
- Mavericks -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Nets: +260
- Mavericks: -325
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES, KFAA
- Nets record: 6-17
- Mavericks record: 9-16
Nets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- E.J. Liddell – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Cam Thomas – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dante Exum – out
- Cooper Flagg – available
- Daniel Gafford – doubtful
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
Nets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Naji Marshall broke out last season with the Mavericks and is looking like that same player again this season. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game through 25 contests, which is pretty impressive given his slow start to the season.
Marshall was averaging just 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists through his first eight games this year. Since then, he’s up at 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his last 17 contests.
The Mavericks forward has had at least 19 PRA in six straight games, seven of his last 10, and 12 of his last 14 contests. There’s no reason he should slow down tonight against the Nets.
Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
We have a matchup between two of the most-profitable under teams in the league this season. The Nets are 14-9 to the under with the Mavericks at 15-10, and they’ve both been heavily trending that way recently.
Brooklyn has gone under the total in nine of its last 10 games, and Dallas has done the same in seven of its last 11.
This is a lower total, but the Nets have gone under in all three games when the line was between 220 and 223. Brooklyn is averaging a league-low 109.4 points per game this season with Dallas not much better at 111.8.
Pick: Under 221.5 (-110)
