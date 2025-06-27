NBA Fans Loved Cooper Flagg's Reaction to Question Mentioning Luka Doncic Trade
In many ways, No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg is looked at as the savior for the Dallas Mavericks, the franchise's godsend after a calamitous event, the shocking trade of five-time All-Star Luka Doncic, shook the fan base to its core.
But the Mavericks' stunning—and hard-to-believe—fortune in landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft and thus, the 18-year-old Flagg has now created a new era in Dallas.
So naturally, it was low-hanging fruit to ask Flagg, who was introduced as a Maverick on Friday, about carrying on the franchise's legacy as its face, following in the footsteps of Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and Doncic. But such a question meant that the reporter, ESPN's Tim McMahon, had to mention the caveat that, well, Doncic no longer plays in the 214.
Flagg's reaction when McMahon uttered the words "plans changed" almost instantly became a meme.
Fans loved Flagg's reaction—the look to the side and smirk.
With all due respect to Doncic, one of the very best players in the league, reporters covering the Mavericks likely won't need to bring up the Doncic trade for much longer, as Flagg's talent and level of play will more than likely consume their focus.
Flagg will make his Summer League debut with the Mavericks on July 10.