ESPN Experts See Aaron Rodgers as a Fantasy 'Bust'

Fantasy experts' opinions on NFL quarterbacks reminds us once again that NFL reality occupies a very different universe from the Fantasy NFL world.

Not long ago, an ESPN survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players ranked former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers as the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL at this moment.

But a few days ago, ESPN posted a story in which its football Fantasy experts suggested Rodgers was likely to be a "bust" this season.

In a story that carried the headline "Fantasy football sleepers, busts and breakouts for 2022," 11 ESPN Fantasy experts were asked to name their quarterback sleeper and quarterback bust for the 2022 Fantasy season.

One of them, Mike Clay, had the audacity to name Rodgers as his sleeper pick. Rodgers a sleeper? He's won the MVP the past two seasons. How could he be a sleeper. But wait, it gets better. Or rather worse, in terms of Rodgers' Fantasy profile.

But before we look at the more surprising list, let's look at each Fantasy expert's choice for sleeper pick:

Here are their quarterback sleeper picks:

Matt Bowen: Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Clay: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Daniel Dopp: Derek Carr

Joe Kaiser: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Eric Karabell: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Keith Lipscomb: Trevor Lawrence

Eric Moody: Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Kyle Soppe: Trey Lance

Field Yates: Trey Lance

Stephania Bell: Matt Ryan

.

Now let's move on to the players projected to be quarterback busts, and this is where it gets interesting.

Seven of the 11 Fantasy experts picked Rodgers as their quarterback bust for the 2022 Frantasy season.

Here's the list of "bust" picks

Stephania Bell: Aaron Rodgers

Matt Bowen: Aaron Rodgers

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Aaron Rodgers

Daniel Dopp: Aaron Rodgers

Joe Kaiser: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Eric Karabell: Aaron Rodgers

Keith Lipscomb: Kyler Murray

Eric Moody: Aaron Rodgers

Kyle Soppe: Kyler Murray

Field Yates: Aaron Rodgers

Mike Clay: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals:

.

What's the deal? Rodgers ranked as one of the top five Fantasy quarterbacks last year and was the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback the year before. There is no evidence that his skills are fading, as evidenced by his statistics over the past two seasons -- 85 touchdown passes, 9 interceptions.

But every Fantasy site seems to be knocking Rodgers Fantasy potential for 2022, as indicated in this story.

Why?

Well, the Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and that spells statistical Fantasy doom for Rodgers in the eyes of Fantasy experts.

Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in pro football, having caught 238 passes with 29 touchdown receptions the past two years. He is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Packers now lack a clear No. 1 receiver.

Hackett left to become the Broncos' head coach, and he may have taken the recipe for Rodgers' success with him.

So beware of Aaron Rodgers in your Fantasy league. Or so say the experts.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Wm. Glasheen, USA TODAY NETWORK

.

.