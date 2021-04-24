Ex-Cal Running Back Bradrick Shaw Will Transfer to Northern Iowa

Running back Bradrick Shaw, who received limited playing time as a graduate transfer at Cal in 2020, announced on twitter Thursday that he has committed to Northern Iowa.

Northern Iowa has been one of the nation's FCS powerhouses in recent years, although the Panthers are coming off a rare losing season. Northern Iowa went in a recently completed 2020-21 season that was played in the winter and spring after being postponed in the fall.

Northern Iowa had received a berth in the national FCS playoffs each of the two previous seasons, getting to the quarterfinals in 2019. UNI was the national runnerup in 2005.

Shaw played in three of Cal’s four games in 2020 and finished with just 11 carries for 18 yards and a 1.6 yards-per-attempt average. He was used mostly in short-yardage situations. He put his name in the transfer portal in January.

Shaw came to Cal during the summer of 2020 as a grad transfer from Wisconsin, where he rushed for 938 yards over three seasons with the Badgers.

As a redshirt freshman at Wisconsin, Shaw played in 11 games, including one start, and ran for 457 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 62 yards in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan that season.

Shaw ran for 365 yards as a sophomore, when he played in 11 games, with one start.

He missed all of the 2018 season because of a knee injury, and his playing time and production decreased in 2019, when he played in seven games and rushed for just 116 yards. However, his 6.4-yards-per-carry average that season was impressive enough for Cal to recruit him after he entered the transfer portal.

Cover photo of Bradrick Shaw by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports

