Cal Football: Bears Add 26th Recruit to Class

Jeff Faraudo

Cal added a 26th player to its 2020 recruiting class Thursday when defensive back Nate Rutchena committed to the Bears.

Rutchena, from Monte Vista High in Danville, announced his decision on social media. His position is listed on recruiting websites as athlete, suggesting the Bears may have options as to where Rutchena will play.

Nate R

The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder was rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports,

He was the co-Player of the Year and a first-team all-East Bay Athletic League defensive back this fall.

Rutchena also had offers from Air Force, Nevada, Wyoming, San Jose State and UC Davis.

