Cal Football: Bears Get Another Local Commitment for 2021: DE Akili Calhoun Jr.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox is getting some early commitments for 2021

Jake Curtis

Cal got another commitment from a Bay Area player this weekend, as Akili Calhoun Jr., a three-star defensive end from Brentwood, Calif., announced on Twitter that he has committed to Cal for 2021.

That means that two of the Bears' four commitments in the class of 2021 are local products. Last month, Cal got a commitment from tight end Jermaine Terry, who is from Richmond, Calif., and is considered the highest rated recruit to commit to Cal since Justin Wilcox became head coach.

Pulling commitments from local players suggests Cal's football program is gaining credibility in the Bay Area.

The 247Sports website ranks Calhoun as the nation's 415th-best prospect overall, and the 21st-best weakside defensive end propect.

He did not receive a national or position ranking by rivals.com.

Calhoun, who attends Liberty High School, reportedly had offers from Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington State, Colorado State and San Jose State as well as Cal. 

(Click here for some video highlights of Calhoun in action.)

"It was something different about Cal that I really enjoyed," Calhoun told Golden Bear Report last month. "The coaches treated me like family, I felt like I was a real top priority. The education you can get from Cal is amazing, it was a lot they got out to me."

Calhoun is the son of former Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Akili Calhoun.

Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning was Calhoun's chief recruiter.

"He likes my work ethic, how athletic I am," Calhoun told Golden Bear Report, "and how versatile I am. He’s saying that they could put me almost anywhere, I could bust up a guard for a few plays, then rush the edge, play a tight 5 [technique], a 4i."

Calhoun joins Terry, wide receiver Mavin Anderson and offensive tackle Bastian Swinney as players who have committed to Cal for 2021.

In the video below, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox talked about how the late signing day (which used to be the only signing day) is now virtually obsolete:

