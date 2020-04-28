Cal Football: Does Cal Deserve the Title of Defensive Backs U.?

Cal had two more defensive backs taken in this year’s NFL draft, possibly increasing the number of Bears secondary performers in pro football, and perhaps moving Cal closer to earning the title of Defensive Backs U.

Well, unfortunately, those two Cal players—Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins—were not included in Sports Illustrated’s 10-year survey of NFL drafts and pro performance to determine which school does deserve the moniker of Defensive Backs U. (The methodology, which is based on draft position and NFL starts and awards, is explained at the end of this story.)

Cal was considered to have one for the best secondaries in the country last season, and after Hawkins was drafted he talked about his defensive-back teammates in the video above. Two key members of that seconday--Camryn Bynum and Elijah Hicks--might be drafted in 2021. But for now, the Bears don't have quite enough to be in the top 10 for Defensive Backs U.

SI crunched the numbers and to no one’s surprise—least of all to former LSU players—LSU came out on top.

Here are the top 10 as far as DBs:

1. LSU, 103 points

2. Alabama, 96

3. Florida, 71

4. Florida State, 66

5. Ohio State, 59

6. Virginia Tech, 49

7. Washington, 48

8. Texas, 47

9. Clemson, 42

10. South Carolina, 41

LSU was the top school for cornerbacks, while Alabama ranked highest in safeties.

Cal must have been close to the top 10 because a number of Golden Bears defensive backs have made it to the NFL. Here is Cal’s list of defensive backs, followed by LSU’s impressive list of pro DBs over the past 10 years:

Cal Alumni (with draft position, NFL starts, NFL awards):

D.J. Campbell (2012 7th round, 4 NFL starts)

Chris Conte (2011 3rd round, 93 NFL starts, All-Rookie Team)

Thomas DeCoud (2008, 3rd round, 89 NFL starts)

Steve Williams (2014, 5th round, 4 NFL starts)

Marc Anthony (2013 7th round)

Syd’Quan Thompson (2010 7th round)

Darius White (2016 undrafted free agent)

Stefan McClure (2016 undrafted free agent)

Kameron Jackson (2014 undrafted free agent)

Sean Cattouse (2012 undrafted free agent)

This does not include these recent NFL defensive backs from Cal who did not fall within the 10-year time span: Nnamdi Asomugha (2003 first round, 131 NFL starts, 2-time first-team All-Pro), Matt Giordano (2005 4th round, 37 NFL starts), Daymeion Hughes (2007, 3rd round, 2 starts), Ashtyn Davis (2020 3rd round), Jaylinn Hawkins (2020 4th round).

Ashtyn Davis, a third-round draft pick of the New York Jets, discussed his goals for his first pro season after being drafted on Friday:

.

LSU Alumni

Patrick Peterson (2011 5th overall, 138 starts, 3x All-Pro)

Tyrann Mathieu (2013 third round, 89 starts, 2x All-Pro)

Jamal Adams (2017 6th overall, 46 starts, All-Pro)

Tre'Davious White (2017 first round, 47 starts, All-Pro)

Morris Claiborne (2012 6th overall, 74 starts)

Eric Reid (2013 first round, 98 starts)

Donte Jackson (2018 second round, 26 starts)

Jalen Collins (2015 second round, 8 starts)

Jalen Mills (2016 seventh round, 34 starts)

Greedy Williams (2019 second round, 12 starts)

Delvin Breaux (2012 undrafted, 22 starts)

Ron Brooks (2012 fourth round, 8 starts)

Rashard Robinson (2016 fourth round, 15 starts)

Brandon Taylor (2012 third round, 1 start)

Chad Jones (2010 third round)

Danny McCray (2010 undrafted, 10 starts)

Tharold Simon (2013 fifth round, 5 starts)

Kevin Toliver (2018 undrafted, 2 starts)

Chris Hawkins (2010 undrafted)

Craig Loston (2014 undrafted)

Roland Martin (2015 undrafted)

.

SI Scoring System

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Defensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

See the entire Sports Illustrated story here

Cal did get some mention for Quarterback U.

The Bears had to be in the running for Running Backs U.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.