Cal in NFL Fantasy: SI Says Start Aaron Rodgers, Sit Jared Goff

Packers QB faces the Bears after telling the Chicago fans 'I own you' earlier this season

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is coming off a bye and has a sore toe, plus the Bears will be gunning for Rodgers after he shouted to the Chicago crown “I still own you” during the Packers' road win over the Bears earlier this season.

Nonetheless Sports Illustrated’s Fantasy writer Michael Fabiano is advising Fantasy players to start Rodgers this week against the Bears. The game is in Green Bay, which may be part of the reason.

Here is Rodgers telling the Bears fans, "I still [bleeping] own you."

Rodgers said Wednesday he has no regrets about what he said in Chicago during the 24-14 Green Bay victory on .Oct. 17.

"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said," said Rodgers, who has a 22-5 record against the Bears.

And here is what Fabiano had to say about Rodgers regarding Fantasy expectations:

Aaron Rodgers vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Rodgers has been red hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 59.8 fantasy points over his last two games after posting two stinkers in his previous contests. He's a virtual must-start against the Bears, who have allowed 20 touchdown passes and the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. That includes Rodgers, who beat them for 23.7 points back in Week 6.

Meanwhile, ex-Cal standout Jared Goff is coming off one of his best games in the Lions’ victory over the Vikings, but Fabiano is not buying that Goff will keep it up. He is telling Fantasy players to sit Goff this week against the Broncos, and used this explanation

Jared Goff at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): This one feels like cheating, but I’d fade Goff even in multi-quarterback leagues (if possible). While he’s coming off one of his best performances of the season, good totals have been few and far between. He also has a tough matchup next on the slate, as the Broncos have surrendered an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks at Mile High this year.

The Sporting News ranks Rodgers as the No. 7 quarterback in its Fantasy rankings, and puts Goff at No. 25.

One final former Golden Bears player is getting some mention by SI’s Fabiano, and that’s the Jaguars' Marvin Jones Jr. But it’s not a favorable mention.

Fabiano lists Jones as a wide receiver Fantasy players should sit this week. He said this about Jones:

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars pass attack has been an absolute disaster season, and it’s made Jones a tough player to start even in a positive matchup. That’s the case this week, as the Titans have allowed the most fantasy points per game to wideouts. That didn't help Jones in Week 5 when he scored 3.5 points against them. Whether it’s Jones or Laviska Shenault, sit your Jags wideouts.

Jones is ranked as the 47th-best wide receiver in The Sporting News’ Fantasy rankings and another former Cal star, Keenan Allen of the Chargers, is No. 10.

Jones has 540 receiving yards and two touchdowns catches through 12 games, and he will have trouble matching the 978 yards and nine touchdowns he had last season with the Lions.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers yelling at the Chicago crowd is by Mike DiSisti, USA TODAY Network

