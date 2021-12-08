Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

DK Metcalf at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Metcalf has done somewhat of a Houdini act in the stat sheets, scoring 11 or fewer fantasy points in four straight games, including three games with no more than 7.1 points. I'd keep the faith in the Seahawks wideout; however, a matchup against the Texans should be good for what ails him. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season.

Start ‘Em

Tee Higgins vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Higgins has been on fire lately, scoring a combined 52.4 fantasy points over his last two games. He’s actually moved ahead of Ja’Marr Chase in terms of production over the last month, and a matchup against the 49ers makes him a solid No. 2 fantasy wideout. Their defense has surrendered four touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts since Week 10.

D.J. Moore vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore has seen his value rise with Cam Newton under center, scoring a combined 30.3 fantasy points in his last two games. His success should continue this week, as the Panthers host a Falcons defense that has been generous to wide receivers. Atlanta has surrendered 11 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide this season.

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Renfrow at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Renfrow continues to produce in the stat sheets, scoring 17-plus points in four of his last five games. That includes over 40 combined points in his last two contests. He’s also seen a combined 19 targets in those games. I’d continue to roll with the “new Wes Welker” against the Chiefs, who surrendered 17.6 fantasy points to Derek Carr’s favorite wide receiver in Week 10.

Elijah Moore vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I was wrong about Moore last week due to Corey Davis struggling with an injured groin that will keep him out for the rest of the season. That leaves Moore as the top option in the Jets passing attack. He'll be a solid flex option when the Jets host the Saints, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points a game to receivers overall and the sixth-most points to receivers lined out wide.

More Starts

Mike Williams vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Darnell Mooney at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Brandon Aiyuk at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Amari Cooper at Football Team ($5,900)

Elijah Moore vs. Saints ($5,900)

Jerry Jeudy vs. Lions ($5,600)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Brandin Cooks vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cooks has seen his numbers slide in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 11.6 fantasy points in three of his last four games. That includes two games in single digits. The Texans will now have to turn to Davis Mills, which isn’t great news for Cooks’ stock, and the Seattle defense has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide.

Sit ‘Em

Courtland Sutton vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Sutton’s totals have crashed since the return of Jerry Jeudy, as he ranks outside of the top 100 fantasy wideouts in the last six weeks. What’s more, he’s seen a bleak 11 percent touch share with Jeudy in the mix. So, while this week’s matchup against the Lions is good on paper, it’s tough to use Sutton in fantasy leagues as anything more than a poor, desperation flex option.

Kenny Golladay at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Golladay continues to be a serious dud in fantasy land, scoring eight or fewer fantasy points in five straight games. What makes that even more disappointing is that the Giants have dealt with multiple injuries at receiver, but Golladay still can’t produce in the stat sheets. The Giants will also be forced to start Jake Fromm this week, making all the team's wideouts a sit ’em.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars pass attack has been an absolute disaster season, and it’s made Jones a tough player to start even in a positive matchup. That’s the case this week, as the Titans have allowed the most fantasy points per game to wideouts. That didn't help Jones in Week 5 when he scored 3.5 points against them. Whether it’s Jones or Laviska Shenault, sit your Jags wideouts.

Cole Beasley at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Beasley’s totals have crashed in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in four straight games, including three with fewer than 6.4 points. That has occurred in line with the return of Dawson Knox. This week, Beasley also has a tough matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed slot receivers two touchdowns and the fourth-fewest points per game.

More Sits

Rondale Moore vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Amon-Ra St. Brown at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Rashod Bateman at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Ja’Marr Chase vs. 49ers ($6,900)

Brandin Cooks vs. Seahawks ($5,700)

Courtland Sutton vs. Lions ($5,300)

