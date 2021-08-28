Vikings Cut Ex-Cal Star Zeandae Johnson; Cancellation Affects Evan Weaver

With NFL teams cutting down to 53-man rosters Tuesday, Weaver needed a chance to show what he can do

Former Cal standout Zeandae Johnson was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Johnson, a defensive tackle who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, was on the field for 20 defensive plays and one special-teams play in Friday’s preseason game against the Chiefs, and he recorded one assisted tackle.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll have an opportunity to sign onto the Vikings’ practice squad.

Other news involving former Cal players:

Cardinals linebacker Evan Weaver: Was Weaver robbed of his opportunity to make the Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man squad?

Saturday’s scheduled preseason game between the Saints and Cardinals in New Orleans because of approaching Hurricane Ida. Weaver may have needed a strong showing in the final preseason game to make the Cardinals’ regular-season roster, and he never got that chance.

He got a long look last weekend, playing 28 plays on defense and 10 on special teams in the Cardinals’ 17-10 loss to the Chiefs. He had three tackles, one of which was a solo stop, while playing defense, all in the second half, and he added a solo tackle on special teams.

Weaver is listed as a third-team inside linebacker on the Cardinal’s depth chart in their 3-4 defense.

It’s going to be close as to whether he survives the final cuts, which need to be made by Tuesday. If he does not make the 53-man roster, he may be offered a chance to sign with the practice squad again.

Vikings safety Camryn Bynum: Bynum started all three preseason games at safety. In Friday’s final preseason game against the Chiefs, he played 65 defensive plays, the most of any Minnesota players, and made three tackles. He also played eight special-teams plays.

His 175 defensive plays in the preseason led the team, which indicates the Vikings were taking a long look at Bynum, who made the transition to safety after being a cornerback at Cal.

Bynum started preseason games because five-time Pro Bowl selection Harrison Smith was held out to preserve his body.

Smith will be back in the starting lineup when the games count, but look for Bynum to get some playing time as a rookie.

Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers II: Rodgers was in the starting lineup for Philadelphia’s final preseason game against the Jets.

He played 17 offensive plays and six special-teams plays, but no passes were thrown his way and it’s still unclear whether he will make the Eagles’ 53-man roster as the team’s third tight end.

Neither of the Eagles top two tight ends – Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert – played in Friday’s game, but Jack Stoll, listed as the fourth tight end, played 46 plays Friday and had two catches. He and Rodgers seem to be competing for the third and final tight end spot – assuming the Eagles keep three tight ends.

Jets safety Ashtyn Davis: Davis did not play in Friday’s preseason game and did not play at all during the preseason as he continues to recover from foot surgery. He is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and not expected to be ready for the regular-season opener. Davis was listed as a starter a month ago, but it is difficult to determine what his status will be once he is ready to play.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff: Goff did not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Colts, but he will be Detroit’s starter in the season opener.

Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu: Alualu did not play in Friday’s game against the Panthers and played little in the preseason. However, he is expected to be in the starting lineup for Pittsburgh’s opener.

Cover photo of Zeandae Johnson by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

