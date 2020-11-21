There's no getting around it: Cal must win today if it wants to keep its season goals afloat.

Oregon State (0-2) has its own issues, but the Bears (0-1) cannot afford another flat performance like they delivered last week in a 34-10 loss at UCLA.

The circumstances are somewhat different, to the Bears' advantage. Three reasons:

-- This game has been scheduled for weeks, while Cal vs. UCLA was arranged less than 48 hours before kickoff at Arizona State bailed on the Bears because of a COVID-19 outbreak. So Cal should be better prepared for the Beavers than they were for the Bruins.

-- Cal now has a game under its belt. At the Rose Bowl, the Bears were playing for the first time in more than 10 months.

-- The defense is intact and should be better. The defensive line has had a full week of practice with the entire squad and that alone will make a difference.

WEATHER: It's going to be a chilly day in Corvallis, Ore., with weather.com projecting about 43 degrees for the 12:30 p.m. kickoff. But the sun may peek out at times during the afternoon and there is minimal chance of rain.

Check back with this thread throughout the game for updates. In the meantime, some pre-game reading:

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. on FS1. See you then.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about OSU quarterback Tristan Gebbia:

