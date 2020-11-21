SI.com
Cal Football:Oregon State Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

There's no getting around it: Cal must win today if it wants to keep its season goals afloat.

Oregon State (0-2) has its own issues, but the Bears (0-1) cannot afford another flat performance like they delivered last week in a 34-10 loss at UCLA.

The circumstances are somewhat different, to the Bears' advantage. Three reasons:

-- This game has been scheduled for weeks, while Cal vs. UCLA was arranged less than 48 hours before kickoff at Arizona State bailed on the Bears because of a COVID-19 outbreak. So Cal should be better prepared for the Beavers than they were for the Bruins.

-- Cal now has a game under its belt. At the Rose Bowl, the Bears were playing for the first time in more than 10 months. 

-- The defense is intact and should be better. The defensive line has had a full week of practice with the entire squad and that alone will make a difference. 

WEATHER: It's going to be a chilly day in Corvallis, Ore., with weather.com projecting about 43 degrees for the 12:30 p.m. kickoff. But the sun may peek out at times during the afternoon and there is minimal chance of rain.

Check back with this thread throughout the game for updates. In the meantime, some pre-game reading: 

-- Linebacker Kuony Deng knows he must bring his `A' game

-- How will an intact defensive line make a difference?

-- Our preview box with all the facts and figures you need

-- Tackling must improve today

-- Cornerback Camryn Bynum rides the roller-coaster in a weird year

-- Five things the Beavers need to win (courtesy of the Oregonian)

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. on FS1. See you then.

.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about OSU quarterback Tristan Gebbia:

.

