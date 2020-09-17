The excitement that greeted the Big Ten Conference’s announcement Wednesday that it will play a fall football season was felt far beyond Columbus and Ann Arbor and Madison.

It reached all the way to Berkeley.

“It’s exciting news. I mean, we’ve been waiting to hear something like that to get our hopes back to getting back to playing football,” said senior outside linebacker Cameron Goode, encouraged to finally get some good news on the COVID-19 front. “So it’s definitely a move in a positive direction. We’re all excited about that. We’re just ready to play whenever we can, whenever it’s safe.”

*** Linebacker Cameron Goode shares his reaction to the news of the day:

Quarterback Chase Garbers nearly echoed Goode’s response.

“I’m really excited for them to play this season along with the other conferences in the country. Hopefully, that gives our conference some direction on decisions going forward,” Garbers said.

“Right now I’m pretty optimistic with the Big Ten coming out with that decision. I’m pretty confident we’re going to play a season this fall.”

The Pac-12 remains the only Power Five conference that hasn’t yet committed to playing this fall. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC all previously were on board with a fall schedule, and the Big Ten’s about face leaves the Pac-12 on an island. At least for now.

Both Garbers and Goode said they have been supportive of the Pac-12’s decisions so far, convinced that conference officials were making the right call.

But just as the Big Ten changed directions because of gains made against the pandemic on the scientific side, they hope the Pac-12 adjusts its plans according to the arrival of improved testing.

*** Chase Garbers weighs in on the Big Ten's announcement:

“As time goes on, so does science," Garbers said. “With the rapid-testing for the Pac-12, I knew that was a huge concern. With that deal locked up, I think that’s pretty huge. Access to EKGs and MRIs for people who contract the virus is also a very big thing.”

The Pac-12 expects to have access to a rapid-testing program by the end of this month, giving hope that local health officials will deem it safe enough to lift restrictions.

And if the Pac-12 determines it must wait to play in the winter and/or spring?

Garbers hopes that doesn’t happen. “I think it would be a pretty bad image on the Pac-12. With the other conferences proving they can play safely and for the Pac-12 to not really go forward, I think that would be pretty negative,” he suggested.

“Especially in terms of recruiting and revenue for schools. I think TV deals would take a huge hit from that. I’m happy to see college football going on safely. Hopefully, the Pac-12 can go in that direction. If not, we’ll be ready to play in the winter and spring.”

Goode is a redshirt senior and a spring season would potentially conflict with preparation for the NFL draft. He acknowledged he’s given the issue some thought but won’t rush into a decision about possibly opting out until he has a clear picture.

Mostly, he stressed, “I really want to play with the team again because I know we’re going to be really good.”

Back home in Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, things are different than in the Bay Area. Goode’s sister plays for her high school volleyball team, and already has had a game.

“It’s kind of weird that she’s playing right now and I can’t play,” he said.

On Wednesday, at last, there was some reason for optimism among Pac-12 football players. Garbers talked with quite a few teammates, and all were encouraged by the Big Ten’s announcement.

“They’re excited because it brings hope to the Pac-12,” he said, “hope that we’ll be going in that direction as well.”

