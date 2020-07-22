CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Akili Calhoun Among At Least Five Recruits Planning Early Arrival

Jeff Faraudo

Akili Calhoun Jr., who announced this week that he will skip his senior season at Liberty High in Brentwood in order enroll mid-year at Cal, says that was his plan even before the California Interscholastic Federation pushed fall sports to the winter in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And Calhoun, a four-star defensive end, is not the only Cal recruit who plans to graduate high school early to arrive in Berkeley by January.

Tight end Jermaine Terry of Richmond made the same announcement this week, and Calhoun says at least three more fellow Cal commits — offensive tackle Bastian Swinney of Edina, Minnesota, cornerback Kaleb Higgins of Folsom and outside linebacker Moses Oladejo of Elk Grove — plan to make the same move.

All five of those players are on the list of candidates for the SI All-American team, which was unveiled last week.

Calhoun and Terry, two of the highest-rated prospects committed to the Bears, have talked about doing this for quite some time.

The CIF's decision wasn't the primary motivating factor.

Jermaine Terry's announcement

“Our conversation related to graduating early has always been the same thing — we want to be great,” Calhoun says. “We don’t want to just be a regular class. We want to be different. We want to stand out. We’re in the process of standing out right now.”

Calhoun and Terry demonstrate Cal coach Justin Wilcox’s determination to re-establish a local footprint for recruiting after previous coach Sonny Dykes spent less energy here and focused recruiting in Texas and the South.

“I’m honestly really proud of that. It’s been a long time since it’s been like this. Wilcox is bringing something different to Cal,” Calhoun says. “The past few years that he’s been there, since 2017, their record has just been getting better and better. He’s building something.”

Calhoun dreams of Cal pursuing a berth in the College Football Playoffs. “Possibly national championship,” he adds. “

Calhoun, whose father played for the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1990s, is aware of Cal’s long Rose Bowl drought.

“Oh yeah . . . we were all talking about it just the other day. We want to make a Rose Bowl,” he says. “That’s a big thing for us, too.”

Cal commit Akili Calhoun on the sideline with his Liberty High team
Akili Calhoun

So Calhoun is working out this summer, aware that he won’t play in another football game until at least the fall of 2021. He has the fall term of high schools in his future, but not his senior football season.

And he acknowledges having some mixed emotions.

“I know I’m going to miss it. Because Liberty became like my family,” Calhoun says. “It’s saddening because it feels like I’m leaving family behind. At the same time, I’m going to create new family once I get to Berkeley. People are already embracing me. Just like I said in my announcement, sometimes you’ve got to have doors close to open up new ones.”

The CIF’s decision to postpone the high school football only solidifies Calhoun’s decision because now it would be impossible to both play his senior season and enroll early at Cal.

“I really does make it easier, even though it’s a hard decision,” he says. “In reality, if I’m going to go on to the next step in my life, I’m going to have to do it.”

Calhoun says his energy right now is focused on getting himself into the best shape of his life. Workouts have given him an outlet during the coronavirus outlet, and a distraction from all that is happening in the world right now.

The George Floyd killing and subsequent nationwide protests merely point out a sad reality to Calhoun.

“It just shows some of the issues in America that still need to be fixed. We’re not going to be able to keep on developing as a nation when we have things like this going on,” he says. “It’s a crazy world. There’s no way we can say America’s great until we fix the problems that we have.”

Calhoun’s workout sessions are his sanctuary.

“Honestly, it keeps you occupied. It keeps you focused, keeps you thinking about the future instead of staying stuck in like, `Oh man, I just can’t get out of the house,’ “ he says.

“You have to think positively. I think that sports and being able to have those outlets like workouts and things like that, it helps you to release that stress. It keeps me from going crazy.”

.

Calhoun instagram statement
Akili Calhoun Jr.'s statement on enrolling early at Cal

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Commit Will Reed Makes Long Drive to Take a Test

ACT, SAT are optional for Cal class of 2021, but Reed opted to cross two states from his home in Washington to take the ACT

Jake Curtis

Will Class of 2021 Have an Avalanche of De-Commitments Nationwide?

Cal commit Will Reed notices that a lot more athletes are committing early than they have in the past, and some have committed without even visiting the campus

Jake Curtis

Cal to Begin Fall With No In-Person Classes - It Won't Affect Football

Cal's 2020 football season still uncertain, but the decision to start fall term with no in-person classes will not affect it one way or the other

Jake Curtis

Cal DB Camryn Bynum on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

Camryn Bynum has started 38 consecutive games at cornerback for the Bears

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: OT Jake Curhan on Outland Trophy Watch List

Fifth-year senior has started 38 straight games and is one of 85 players on the initial watch list for the award for the top interior lineman

Jake Curtis

Cal's Kuony Deng is among eight Pac-12 players on the Butkus Award watch list

Only seven players nationwide return after making more tackles than Kuony Deng

Jeff Faraudo

by

aamritri

Cal Picks Up 12th Football Commitment for 2021: Guard Dylan Jemtegaard

He is close friends with another offensive lineman from Washington who committed to the Golden Bears recently

Jake Curtis

CIF postpones high school fall sports to the winter

College scouts and high school prospects must re-think how they approach recruiting

Jeff Faraudo

SI Reports Recruits Interested in Coaches' Response to Racial Issues

Tyler Booker is the no. 1 O-line recruit in his junior class. He's got offers from Bama, OU, USC... And he's watching closely how coaches deal with today's racial reckoning. What those coaches say will impact where he—and others—play ball.

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Video: Commit Will Reed Discusses His Choice of Cal

A sense of family and academics were important for this National Honor Society member, who visited Cal when the Bears beat Washington State

Jake Curtis