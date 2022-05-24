Skip to main content

Cal Football Recruiting: Edge Pass Rusher Carson Mott De-Commits After 3 Weeks

The Golden Bears have just one remaining committed 2023 recruit right now.

Cal football lost a commitment from Carson Mott, a three-star edge pass rusher from Simi Valley, who announced Monday he will re-open his recruitment.

Mott, at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, committed to the Bears on May 2 but had a change of heart within three weeks.

“As my family and I continue to navigate through the recruitment process, we have come to the conclusion that my commitment to Cal Berkeley was premature,” Mott wrote on Twitter. “After some serious thought and discussions with my parents, we decided that it would be in my best interest to do-commit from Cal and reopen my recruitment.”

According to rivals.com, Mott is considering offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Nevada, Princeton, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State. The website not only still includes Cal on his list of nine favorite schools but projects him to pick Berkeley.

That would seem to be up for grabs at this point.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The website 247sports.com also rates Mott as a three-star prospect and lists him as the 82nd best high school player in California.

Mott reportedly was offered by Cal in December and made two campus visits before committing early this month.

With his decision to look elsewhere, the Bears have just one remaining commitment for the Class of 2023.

Safety R.J. Jones, a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco in southern California, picked Cal in February over offers from Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Washington and Mississippi, among others.

Cover photo of Carson Mott, right, by Juan Carlo, Venture County Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Geoff McArthur 3
Football

Report: Former Cal Star WR Geoff McArthur Has Cancer

By Jake Curtis1 hour ago
Rodgers Brady 2
Football

Aaron Rodgers Talks 'The Match,' Compliments Charles Barkley's Golf With TNT NBA Crew

By Jake Curtis5 hours ago
Three-time Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian
Other Sports

Three-time Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Tops Cal's 2022 Hall of Fame Class

By Jeff Faraudo7 hours ago
Max Homa on Day 4 of the PGA Championship
Other Sports

Max Homa Completes Best Major Finish, Sharing 13th Place at the PGA

By Jeff FaraudoMay 22, 2022
aaron Rodgers kirby lee
Football

Will Aaron Rodgers Attend Packers' OTA Monday? Does He Need To?

By Jake CurtisMay 22, 2022
Jarod Lucas Chris Coduto
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Who's Leaving and Who's Coming In?

By Jake CurtisMay 22, 2022
Max Homa lines up a shot at the PGA Championship
Other Sports

Former Cal Star Max Homa Lines Up a Strong Finish at the PGA

By Jeff FaraudoMay 21, 2022
Manning
Other Sports

Cal Sweeps Utah, Earns No. 6 Seed in Pac-12 Baseball Tournament

By Jake CurtisMay 21, 2022