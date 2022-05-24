The Golden Bears have just one remaining committed 2023 recruit right now.

Cal football lost a commitment from Carson Mott, a three-star edge pass rusher from Simi Valley, who announced Monday he will re-open his recruitment.

Mott, at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, committed to the Bears on May 2 but had a change of heart within three weeks.

“As my family and I continue to navigate through the recruitment process, we have come to the conclusion that my commitment to Cal Berkeley was premature,” Mott wrote on Twitter. “After some serious thought and discussions with my parents, we decided that it would be in my best interest to do-commit from Cal and reopen my recruitment.”

According to rivals.com, Mott is considering offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Nevada, Princeton, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State. The website not only still includes Cal on his list of nine favorite schools but projects him to pick Berkeley.

That would seem to be up for grabs at this point.

The website 247sports.com also rates Mott as a three-star prospect and lists him as the 82nd best high school player in California.

Mott reportedly was offered by Cal in December and made two campus visits before committing early this month.

With his decision to look elsewhere, the Bears have just one remaining commitment for the Class of 2023.

Safety R.J. Jones, a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco in southern California, picked Cal in February over offers from Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Washington and Mississippi, among others.

Cover photo of Carson Mott, right, by Juan Carlo, Venture County Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

