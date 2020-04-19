Cal Football: Ashtyn Davis' NFL Draft Status Improves Again in This Mock Draft

So many NFL mock drafts have been posted by assorted media outlets in recent days that we are starting to mock the mock drafts. Nonetheless, it is worthwhile to keep up with the reported status of the the two former Cal players -- Ashtyn Davis and Evan Weaver -- expected to be taken in this year's NFL draft, which will be held remotely starting Thursday.

It seems Davis' draft status may be improving based on recent mock drafts, although these are all just educated guesses.

Earlier this week, we noted that R.J. White of CBS Sports projected Davis to a be a second-round pick, the 48th overall selection, in his NFL mock draft. Now, one of his collegues, CBS Sports' Dan Schneier, was even more optimistic about Davis' draft status, pegging him to be taken by the New York Giants with the No. 41 overall draft pick (ninth of the second round) in his NFL mock draft posted Saturday.

Here is what Schneier said about Davis, including the comment that Davis is "my favorite free safety in the draft class":

Tempted by Antoine Winfield Jr., the Giants pass due to injury concerns (and his size doesn't help the cause) and instead get my favorite free safety in the draft class. Davis is a rock star who converted from cornerback to safety and looked like a natural fit. More importantly, Davis spent more time in single-high safety looks (and he was very successful in doing so) than any safety in this class. The Giants need a deep-half safety to allow DC Patrick Graham more flexibility and to fill a role past starters like Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, and Darian Thompson never could. Davis has injury concerns of his own, but nothing concerning enough to pass on a high-upside pick at a unicorn position -- and that's what a deep-half safety with range has become.

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver was not included in Schneier' three-round mock draft, which comes as no surprise, nor was Weaver included the top 100 prospects in the draft, an ESPN.com article that was posted Saturday

Davis was included on that ESPN.com top-100 list, which does not consider the importance of the position or the needs of a team, and just assesses the NFL potential of the player. Davis was ranked as the 79th-best pro prospect in the draft on that list.

ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold had this to say about Davis in his top-100 article:

Davis ran hurdles for the Cal track team and was named All-American four times. So, yeah, he's fast. He was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation's best former walk-on. Beyond his speed, he plays with toughness, and Cal's coaches have raved about his work ethic.

However, Davis did not get a mention during a Sports Illustrated report on the top safeties in the draft, as noted in this video:

Of course, these estimates of draft status could change again in the next few days, so stayed turned, as Davis and Weaver -- and possibly even Jaylinn Hawkins -- await their name to be called next week.

This will be a different kind of draft. Players could not meet with NFL team officials in person, and the draft will be held in a fully virtual format via phones and internet communication.

The wide range of projections about Davis may have to do with the fact that he was unable to get timed in the 40-yard dash or agility drills. He skipped being timed during the NFL Combine, choosing to heal further from his offseason surgery to address a groin injury. He planned instead to run for NFL scouts at the Cal Pro Day, but that Pro Day event, scheduled for March 20, was canceled because of the COVID-19 sports shutdown.

Davis provided a breakdown of some of his plays at Cal during this PFF Tweet that was posted about a week ago.