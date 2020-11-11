Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Byes: Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert at Dolphins: Herbert continues to shine for fantasy fans, scoring 23.4 fantasy points last week and hitting the 20-point mark in all but one of seven games as a rookie. This week’s matchup in Miami might not look great on paper, but Herbert has put up big numbers regardless of the matchup. What’s more, Miami has allowed 20-plus points to four quarterbacks, including Kyler Murray (37.9), Josh Allen (34.5), Cam Newton (25.7), and Russell Wilson (20.9).

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 10 rankings (published Thursday AM) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 10 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers: Man, this matchup between Tua and Justin Herbert should be fun. Tagovailoa looked great last week, scoring 20-plus points in a win over the Cardinals and soothing the concerns of fantasy fans. He should put up a good stat line this week, as the Chargers have allowed 16 touchdown passes and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. In fact, five signal-callers have put up at least 19 fantasy points against Los Angeles this season.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Bengals: Roethlisberger put up a very strong line in last week’s win against the Cowboys, and he’s in a position to do it again when the Bengals come to Heinz Field. Their defense has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to a total of four quarterbacks, including the likes of Baker Mayfield (29.8), Philip Rivers (24.7), and Gardner Minshew (20.9). Those aren’t elite names, folks. Big Ben has been placed on the COVID-19 list, so keep tabs on his status throughout the week.

Jared Goff vs. Seahawks: Let’s be honest: Goff has not been a good fantasy option in recent weeks. However, he’s still in the streaming conversation based on a matchup against the Seahawks. No team in the league has allowed more points to quarterbacks (26.7 PPG), and a total of six have put up 21-plus points against them. That includes three quarterbacks (Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen) who have scored 34-plus. If you’re in need, Goff is well worth a look this week.

Derek Carr vs. Broncos: Carr hasn’t put up great numbers in recent weeks, but you have to like the matchup this week when the Raiders host the Broncos. Their defense has been a disaster against the pass, allowing more than 250 passing yards and the ninth-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks. What’s more, a total of seven signal-callers have scored at least 18 fantasy points against Denver. Four have also put up at least 20 points, including Matt Ryan (22.4) last week.

More Starts

Aaron Rodgers vs. Jaguars

Drew Brees vs. 49ers

Carson Wentz at Giants

DFS Bargains

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers (DraftKings: $5,600)

Drew Lock at Raiders (DraftKings: $5,500)

Drew Carr vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $5,400)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Cam Newton vs. Ravens (SNF): Newton was tremendous for fantasy fans last Monday night, scoring nearly 25 points. It was against the Jets, and this week's matchup against the Ravens is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks, but it’s held Ben Roethlisberger and Deshaun Watson to fewer than 16. The Ravens have also been tough against the run, making the mobile Newton a risk this week.

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill vs. Colts (TNF): Tannehill’s numbers have taken a nosedive in recent weeks, as he’s failed to hit the 18-point mark in each of his last three games. He could have a low ceiling again in Week 10, as the Titans host a formidable Colts defense. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points per game (13.9) to quarterbacks, and just two players at the position have reached 20 points. This could turn into a shootout, but the numbers suggest sitting Tannehill this week.

Joe Burrow at Steelers: Burrow has played well in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus fantasy points with five touchdown passes in his last two games. Unfortunately, this week’s matchup in Pittsburgh isn’t likely to produce another nice stat line. Their defense has allowed just 14 touchdown passes, and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. What’s more, just one quarterback (shockingly, Jeff Driskel) has mustered more than 18 fantasy points in a game against the Steelers.

Kirk Cousins at Bears (MNF): Cousins put up a nice fantasy total last week, scoring 20.1 points in a win over the Lions. He threw the football just 20 times, however, and three of his 13 completions were touchdowns. That’s unlikely to happen when the Vikings face the Bears. Their defense has surrendered just 10 touchdown passes, and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. What’s more, only Drew Brees has scored more than 16.9 points against them in 2020.

Philip Rivers at Titans (TNF): Rivers is coming off a stinker against the Ravens, scoring just 7.1 fantasy points. He’s now failed to score 15 points in all but two of his first nine games, and that includes four games where Rivers has put up fewer than 11.2 points. This week’s matchup against the Titans isn’t bad on paper, as their defense has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, but Rivers hasn't been reliable enough to start outside of two-QB or Superflex leagues.

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford vs. Football Team

Daniel Jones vs. Eagles

DFS Fades

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Buccaneers (DraftKings: $6,100)

Matthew Stafford vs. Football Team (DraftKings: $5,800)

Joe Burrow at Steelers (DraftKings: $5,700)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!