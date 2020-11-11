Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Byes: Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets

Start of the Week

Cooper Kupp vs. Seahawks: Kupp has been inconsistent in fantasy leagues this season, ranking just 24th in fantasy points among wideouts and 27th in points per game. He’s a must-start this week, as Kupp faces a Seahawks defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers. Their defense has also given up the most points to slot receivers, including an average of 9.1 catches and 123.3 yards per game. Look for both Kupp and Robert Woods to shine this week.

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Travis Fulgham at Giants: Fulgham has been one of the top adds off the waiver wire this season, as he’s averaged a bananas 20.7 fantasy points since Week 5. In that time, he leads all Eagles wideouts in snaps, routes, targets, and catches. That includes a Week 7 game against this week's opponent, the Giants when Fulgham had 11 targets and 73 yards. In all, New York has surrendered nine touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Brandin Cooks at Browns: Cooks has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 17-plus points in three of his last four games. He’s also seen at least nine targets in each of those contests, so the volume has been consistent. Cooks runs about two thirds out of routes out wide, but he’s also getting around 11 slot routes a week. Regardless, the Browns have allowed 12 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to wideouts this season. Cooks is in the WR2/WR3 mix in this matchup.

Diontae Johnson vs. Bengals: Much like last week, fantasy fans should consider Johnson, Chase Claypool, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all viable starters. This week’s matchup does seem to favor the former two, though, as the Bengals have given up eight touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers on the outside. That’s where Johnson and Claypool have run most of their routes. Unless Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19) is inactive, I will roll with these Steelers wide receivers.

Jarvis Landry vs. Texans: In Cleveland's first game without Odell Beckham Jr. (Week 8), Landry led all Browns wideouts in targets (11), catches (4), and yards (52). He should continue to see that kind of volume this week as the Browns host the Texans. Their defense has surrendered 13 touchdowns and the seventh-most fantasy points to wideouts, and enemy slot receivers have averaged more than five catches per game against them. I’d consider Landry a viable WR3 or flex option.

More Starts

Terry McLaurin at Lions

Jerry Jeudy at Raiders

Brandon Aiyuk at Saints

DFS Bargains

Jerry Jeudy at Raiders (DraftKings: $5,600)

Nelson Agholor vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $4,900)

Curtis Samuel vs. Buccaneers (DraftKings: $4,900)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

D.J. Chark at Packers: Chark put up a huge game last week, scoring 27.6 points in a loss to the Texans. It was particularly impressive in that he did it with rookie Jake Luton making his first NFL appearance. So while most fans will keep him in their lineups this week, keep in mind that he could be in for a tough afternoon in a matchup against Packers shutdown CB Jaire Alexander. The cornerback did suffer a concussion last week, though, so Chark would be a start if Alexander is inactive.

Sit ‘Em

DeVante Parker vs. Chargers: Parker continues to serve as the top wideout in Miami, and he’s likely to be active in many fantasy leagues this week. However, his matchup against the Chargers isn’t at all favorable. Los Angeles has been tough on receivers lined out wide, allowing just four touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points to the position. What’s more, not a single receiver has scored more than 15 fantasy points against them on outside routes. I’d temper expectations for Parker.

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Football Team: Jones put up a nice stat line last week, as he found the end zone and produced 13.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. While he’ll have more value if Kenny Golladay (hip) continues to miss time, Jones does have a tough matchup next against the Football Team. Their defense has given up just three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. That includes the fourth-fewest points to receivers lined out wide.

Marquise Brown at Patriots (SNF): I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of waiting for Brown to start putting up fantasy-relevant numbers. He’s failed to score double-digit points in three straight games and five of eight overall this season, as the Ravens passing game has mostly been a dud. The Patriots defense has been awful against the run, so I’d expect to see a lot of Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards. Unfortunately, Brown can’t be trusted in fantasy right now.

Darius Slayton vs. Eagles: Slayton has been anything but reliable for fantasy fans this season, and that figures to continue against the Eagles. Over the last three weeks, Slayton leads all Giants wideouts in snaps but ranks a distant second to Sterling Shepard in both targets and fantasy points. Slayton also has a tough game up next, as the Eagles and shutdown CB Darius Slay held him to a mere 4.3 points back in Week 7. If you’re starting a Giants wide receiver, it should be Shepard.

More Sits

Corey Davis vs. Colts (TNF)

Mike Evans at Panthers

D.J. Moore vs. Buccaneers

DFS Fades

Mike Evans at Panthers (DraftKings: $6,300)

D.J. Chark vs. Texans (DraftKings: $6,200)

D.J. Moore vs. Buccaneers (DraftKings: $5,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.