CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: `I Can Be The Best Quarterback in the Pac-12' - Chase Garbers

Jeff Faraudo

Most preseason All-Pac-12 teams are likely to list USC’s Kedon Slovis or Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels as the top quarterback in the conference. Both are coming off dynamite freshmen seasons.

But Cal junior-to-be Chase Garbers, with all due respect, will give you a different answer.

“I think right now I am and I can be the best quarterback in the Pac-12,” Garbers told me this week. “I also think I’m one of the top quarterbacks in the nation coming into the season.”

Many of the Pac-12’s most productive quarterbacks — Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Washington’s Jacob Eason, Utah’s Tyler Huntley, Arizona’s Khalil Tate, among them — have moved on.

The conference will have a different look at the position whenever the 2020 season gets under way. Only four Pac-12 teams are expected to have returning starters at quarterback this fall.

*** Here is Mike Pawlawski's detailed analysis of Chase Garbers' game.

Cal has stability at quarterback, with Garbers established after leading the Bears to an 8-5 record and Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois.

He missed four games, including all of October, due to a fractured collarbone, then a concussion.

But the Bears were 7-0 last season when Garbers played more than half the game. In season-ending wins over Stanford, UCLA and Illinois, he accounted for nine touchdowns passing and running, threw just one interception and directed an offense that averaged 29 points per game. That was an improvement of more than 10 points per game over the season’s first 10 outings.

“A year ago I probably wouldn’t have said that statement,” Garbers said of proclaiming his goal to be the Pac-12’s best. “But after the 2019 season, knowing what I can do and knowing what we have, potentially, with this Cal team is definitely what raises my confidence.”

The Bears return every offensive starter from their 35-20 bowl victory over Illinois.

Garbers has watched from home during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place as various outlets make early predictions for the 2020 campaign. He’s taking them with a grain of salt. The Bears’ goals remain the same: Win the Pac-12 North, win the Pac-12 title, win whatever bowl game they play.

“Predictions are predictions. CBS picked us 11-1. I saw ESPN predicted us 6-6 or something like that. So kind of all over the place,” Garbers. “We know what we have to do, who we have to beat, in order to accomplish those goals.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Pawlawski breaks down Chase Garbers' game

Chase Garbers' development has impressed Mike Pawlawski

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Football: Former Stanford Player Zach Hoffpauir Dies at Age 26

Two-sport athlete at Stanford had just been hired as an assistant coach at Northern Colorado

Jake Curtis

Cal Has the Most Players on List of Top 101 NFL Players of Decade

PFF used its metrics to produce the list, and former Golden Bears led the way

Jake Curtis

Chase Garbers is happy to have final exams complete

Chase Garbers says he's trying to live with the uncertainty in today's world

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox on Possible Pay Cut and Off-Campus Training Camp

The Bears held training camps in Santa Rosa and Turlock, but that was decades ago and for other reasons

Jeff Faraudo

Aaron Rodgers Understands Packers' Pick, But Notes He May End Career Elsewhere

Former Cal star gives his first public comments since Packers drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears' Justin Wilcox Named One of the Next 'It' Coaches

CBSSports.com rates Cal coach one of five coaches across the country who are on the cusp of emerging in a big way

Jake Curtis

Former Cal point guard Shantay Legans finding success as coach at Eastern Washington

Life is different in Cheney, Washington, but Shantay Legans has found a home

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 coaches cite complications of a potential January schedule start

Justin Wilcox says most conversations have focused on tweaking the original timetable

Jeff Faraudo

SI Report on 2020 College Football Season Might Worry Pac-12, Cal

Nine key questions about 2020 college football season are answered by commissioners of FBS conferences, including Pac-12's Larry Scott

Jake Curtis