Cal Football: One of Chase Garbers' Favorite QBs is . . . From Stanford

Photo by Michael Madrid, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is among the current crop of NFL quarterbacks that Chase Garbers most enjoys watching.

But among past stars at the position, the Cal junior says he identifies with a Stanford legend.

“I’m a John Elway fan — that’s kind of why I picked (jersey No.) 7,” Garbers said of the one-time Cardinal who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. “I always had a connection to John Elway, I guess.”

It’s easy for any quarterback to admire Elway, who was twice the Pac-10 Player of the Year, earned consensus All-America honors as a senior in 1982 and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting that year. Elway passed for 9,349 yards and 77 touchdowns during his career at Stanford when those were video-game numbers for a college quarterback.

“I have not met him,” Garbers said of Elway, “but I’d like to.”

Among contemporary NFL quarterbacks, Garbers looks to three in particular for inspiration.

“I’m a big fan of Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Those three I kind of look up to the most,” he said. “They all do different things and they’re all great at their level. If you could just pick something off their game and kind of hone it into yourself it would take you a long way.”

***Click here for a story and video of Garbers' lofty goals for 2020

With extra time on his hands while he self-quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic at his family’s home in Newport Beach, Garbers said he’s trying to watch NFL games with the specific goal of borrowing from his favorites.

There is a lot to like with Brees, Wilson and Rodgers.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is among Chase Garbers' favorite quarterbacks
Russell WilsonPhoto by Dan Powers, USA Today

“Just taking little things,” he said. “Drew Brees and Russell Wilson have really quick releases and they’re really accurate. Aaron Rodgers is a really good off-platform thrower, so I’m just working on core rotation and hip mobility (which are) pretty key to throw off platform.”

***Click here for a story and video of Mike Pawlawski's detailed breakdown of Garbers' game

Besides Elway, Garbers said he relates to former 49ers star Steve Young — a great passer and runner — from the previous generation of quarterbacks. Garbers has shown aptitude in both areas, passing for 28 touchdowns and running for five so far with the Bears.

Garbers, who will begin his redshirt junior season with the Bears, has met just a few of his Cal predecessors. They include Kyle Boller and Kevin Brown, along with recent Cal stars Jared Goff and Davis Webb.

Chase Garbers got the chance to work out with Jared Goff while still in high school
Jared GoffPhoto by Cary Edmondson, USA Today

Garbers was still in high school when he got the chance to work out together with Goff, who was in Southern California preparing for the 2016 NFL draft. Goff wound up being selected No. 1 overall. Goff sometimes reaches out via text after big games, Garbers said.

About that same time, Garbers attended the Elite 11 quarterback camp, where he got to know Webb, who was serving as a college counselor.

“I know Davis Webb pretty well,” Garbers said. “He actually recruited me to Cal a little bit.”

