Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Aided by Aaron Rodgers' Upsetting Episode

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff may have benefited from the upsetting draft-day experience of another ex-Cal quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Goff was acquired by the Detroit Lions in January in a trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams.

In the days leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, Lions general manager Brad Holmes had conversations with Goff, letting Goff know that the Lions were considering drafting a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick, according to a story by the Detroit Free Press.

Ultimately the Lions drafted Oregon offensive tackle Penei Swell with the seventh selection, passing on quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

The fact that the Lions informed Goff of their intentions, yet took someone who would help protect Goff rather than someone who might take his job had an effect on Goff.

"I think it’s a nice vote of confidence, obviously for me," Goff told the Free Press. "And I think what’s not lost on me is their first move as a staff with Brad and Dan [Campbell, Detroit’s head coach] was, it involved me, so it’s exciting and it makes you feel good."

Goff told the Free Press he was "fired up" to see the Lions draft someone who could help solidify an offensive line that already includes Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker.

Now compare this with what the Green Bay Packers did in the 2020 NFL draft. The Packers did three things that reportedly irked Rodgers.

1. They did not draft a wide receiver in the first round to give him more weapons to work with.

2. They traded up to take to a quarterback (Jordan Love) with their first-round pick.

3. The Packers’ front-office did not tell Rodgers beforehand they were considering drafting a quarterback in the first round.

It was probably the third thing that bothered Rodgers most, and there is little doubt that the 2020 draft-day events started the schism between Rodgers and the Packers that have led to Rodgers’ demands to be traded.

A few weeks ago, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted the communication error of a year earlier.

"I certainly look back to last year's draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better," Gutekunst said. "There's no doubt about it. The draft's an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it's going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better."

The Lions administrative personnel no doubt learned from the Packers’ well publicized misadventures and made sure they communicated with their quarterback what might take place in the draft regarding his position. They also no doubt realized that not taking a quarterback would enhance Goff’s trust in the Lions’ system, since Goff seems to play better when he senses that coaches and management have confidence in him. That was not the case in his final days with the Rams.

Goff went 42-27 in five seasons as the Rams’ starting quarterback and helped them reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season. That season Rams coach Sean McVay seemed to adore Goff’s performances, and the team showed its appreciation with a lucrative contract extension just before the 2019 season.

In May 2020, Goff was ranked No. 1 on ESPN’s list of how committed each NFL franchise is to its quarterback.

Well, that changed. Goff struggled in 2020, and McVay’s confidence in him seemed to wane. In the final days of last season, McVay seemed to prefer untested John Wolford over Goff. It ultimately led to Goff being traded to the Lions.

