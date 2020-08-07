Ex-Cal Safety Jaylinn Hawkins Back on Falcons' Active Roster

Last week, it was reported that Atlanta Falcons rookie Jaylinn Hawkins had been placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, and this week it was announced that the former Cal safety has been activated to the Falcons' roster, according to Falcon Report.

The announcement of Hawkins' activation was made Wednesday, and he along with quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun were cleared to report to training camp to begin working with their respective position groups and coaches.

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than in reference to roster status. Teams also may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

It was reported Thursday that no Falcons players have opted out of the 2020 season, so Hawkins presumably is competing for playing time in camp.

Hawkins was a fourth-round draft choice by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL draft, and there was speculation that he could get some playing time in a reserve role this season, especially since frontline Atlanta safeties have experienced injury problems in recent years.

Atlanta's starting strong safety Keanu Neal is coming off a torn Achilles injury he suffered in the third game of the 2019 season, and he missed most of the 2018 season with a torn anterior-cruciate ligament.

Ricardo Allen, Neal's backup, sustained a torn Achilles in 2018 and had shoulder surgery following the 2019 season.

Hawkins is listed as the third-team strong safety.

In three seasons at Cal, Hawkins recorded 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 interceptions that he returned for 90 yards, seven pass breakups, 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles and nine kick returns for 129 yards to total 219 all-purpose yards.

As a senior in 2019, he had career highs of 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 47 kick return yards in 13 starts as a senior.

