Cal Football: Video Highlights of Cal QB Commit Kai Millner

There is disagreement among the recruiting services regarding the college potential of quarterback Kail Millner, who committed to Cal for the class of 2021 on April 9. So Sports Illustrated provides some video highlights of Millner's game action to let you decide for yourself.

ESPN.com has the highest regard for Millner, ranking him as the No. 115 prospect in the class, the highest of Cal's seven committed players.

The 247Sports Composite rankings peg him as the nation's No. 357 prospect, while rivals.com does not put Millner among its top 250 prospects.

So, what do we see in these highlights? Well, I can't claim to be an expert on quarterbacks; if I were an expert I'd be making a lot of money in another profession. But I can tell you what I see, and maybe you will agree. Maybe not.

Millner certainly has an ability to throw the deep ball, showing no strain in tossing the ball downfield 40 yards. I also see considerable mobility and decisiveness when he chooses to run, and the ability to throw accurately while on the move. Those are qualities that are essential in today's college quarterback.

There is also an ability to get rid of the ball quickly, and his compact, quick release is big-time stuff.

However, there are two plays on the video that impressed me most.

One was the very first play on the highlights, when he rolls to his right and, while on the move, effortlessly flips a 40-yard pass on target.

The other is the fifth play in the highlights, where Millner lofts a perfectly placed 30-yard pass to the outside shoulder of a tightly covered receiver running along the right sideline.

Of course, these are "highlights," which means we see only the best of Millner's plays. The mistakes or inaccurate passes don't make the highlight reel. Only watching Millner over several games will reveal his potential.

But new Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is the one who recruited Millner, and Musgrave certainly knows what to look for in a quarterback.