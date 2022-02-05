Cal DB Isaiah Humphries Enters Transfer Portal

He had transferred to Cal in 2018 and sued his previous school, Penn State

Remember Isaiah Humphries? He's the defensive back who transferred from Penn State to Cal following the 2018 season. He sat out the 2019 season as a transfer, opted out of the 2020 season and was back on the roster for the start for the 2021 season, although he never made an impact at Cal.

Humphries did not record any statistics while at Cal.

This week he re-entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Humphries was one of 28 Cal seniors who were saluted before Cal's final home game of the 2021 season. He is eligible to play another season of college football.

Humphries made headlines after transferring to Cal when he sued Penn State.

He accused four ex-teammates at Penn State of hazing him and claimed Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin retaliated against him after he reported it

The lawsuit against Penn State and Franklin was dismissed in September 2021.

