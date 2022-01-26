Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Buys Championship Rings for His Former High School

Marin Catholic won the 4-AA California state title, and the Lions QB rewarded its players with a generous gift

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff, now with the Detroit Lions, provided his high school alma mater with a sizable gift.

Goff started his football career at Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, Calif., and he recently bought state championship rings for the entire Marin Catholic team, which captured the California state Division 4-AA football championship last month.

Mike Silver, a Cal alum himself, noted the generosity in a recent Tweet.

Marin Catholic defeated Central Valley Christian of Visalia 33-14 in the title game, and the school thanked Goff with a tweet that showed images of the rings:

Goff's success when he was at Marin Catholic caught the eye of Jeff Tedford, who was Cal's head coach at the time. Tedford was fired before Goff enrolled at Cal, but Goff remained committed to Cal when Sonny Dykes was hired as Tedford's successor. Goff enrolled early at Cal, enabling him to participate in spring football before his freshman season. He won the starting quarterback job at Cal as a true freshman, and was the Bears' starter for three seasons before turning pro after his junior season.

Here are highlight videos of Goff when he was at Marin Catholic:

This is not the first act of personal generosity by Goff. In October he was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for his work in the Detroit area.

The Lions went 3-13-1 this season, and there are questions whether Goff will remain Detroit's starting quarterback next season. He helped his case considerably by playing well in his final two games. He was 42-for-56 for five touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over Arizona and Green Bay, a pair of playoff teams the Lions beat in Goff's last two games of the 2021 season.

.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport