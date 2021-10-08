Jared Goff Gets Award for Community Service

The 2021 season has not gone well for former Cal quarterback Jared Goff on the field, but he received an award on Friday for his work off the field.

The NFL Players Association named Goff its Community MVP for this week based on his work in the Detroit area. Specifically, the Detroit Lions quarterback this week hosted a food pantry at Ford Field, the Lions’ home field, and distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to 500 families.

But that’s not all Goff has done recently.

He has donated profits from his apparel line to youth projects in Detroit, and over the next few months, he plans to provide winter coats to the needy.

“I am extremely passionate about impacting the community where I play beyond the football field,” Goff said in a statement, according to Pro Football Talk. “The city of Detroit has embraced me and in return, I want to do all I can to leave my mark.”

As a result of being named the NFLPA Community MVP, the players union will donate $10,000 to Goff’s foundation or a charity of his choice.

Goff is now among the weekly winners who are candidates for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

Other weekly Community MVP winners have been San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

Goff has not done as well on the field.

The Rams traded Goff to the Lions in the offseason, and Detroit is 0-4 this season and Goff ranks 18th in the NFL in passer rating at 96.8.

He said earlier this week that a change in attitude may be needed.

“I think you just get to the point where you’re . . . there’s no longer like, ‘Oh well we did these things good.’ You know? Like, you get to the point where it’s like, ‘Well, we still lost,'” Goff said, according to Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “And then you’re not happy about it. Yeah, maybe a pissed-off team will execute a little bit better and that’s me included. How can we be better next week? Maybe getting pissed off will be the answer.”

.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport