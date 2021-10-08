    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Jared Goff Gets Award for Community Service

    Former Cal quarterback named NFLPA's Community MVP for his work in Detroit area
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 2021 season has not gone well for former Cal quarterback Jared Goff on the field, but he received an award on Friday for his work off the field.

    The NFL Players Association named Goff its Community MVP for this week based on his work in the Detroit area. Specifically, the Detroit Lions quarterback this week hosted a food pantry at Ford Field, the Lions’ home field, and distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to 500 families.

    But that’s not all Goff has done recently.

    He has donated profits from his apparel line to youth projects in Detroit, and over the next few months, he plans to provide winter coats to the needy.

    “I am extremely passionate about impacting the community where I play beyond the football field,” Goff said in a statement, according to Pro Football Talk. “The city of Detroit has embraced me and in return, I want to do all I can to leave my mark.”

    As a result of being named the NFLPA Community MVP, the players union will donate $10,000 to Goff’s foundation or a charity of his choice.

    Goff is now among the weekly winners who are candidates for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

    Other weekly Community MVP winners have been San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

    Goff has not done as well on the field.

    The Rams traded Goff to the Lions in the offseason, and Detroit is 0-4 this season and Goff ranks 18th in the NFL in passer rating at 96.8.

    He said earlier this week that a change in attitude may be needed.

    “I think you just get to the point where you’re . . . there’s no longer like, ‘Oh well we did these things good.’ You know? Like, you get to the point where it’s like, ‘Well, we still lost,'” Goff said, according to Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “And then you’re not happy about it. Yeah, maybe a pissed-off team will execute a little bit better and that’s me included. How can we be better next week? Maybe getting pissed off will be the answer.”

    .

    Cover photo of Jared Goff by Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Jayden Daniels Kirby Lee (3)
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Picks: Stanford Is a Two-Touchdown Underdog to ASU

    46 seconds ago
    Jared Goff Raj Mehta 2
    Football

    Jared Goff Gets Award for Community Service

    3 minutes ago
    Stefan McClure - SMU Athletics
    Football

    Former Cal Cornerback Stefan McClure Finds a New Challenge Coaching at SMU

    2 hours ago
    Andrew Vaughn receives congratulations after scoring a run.
    Other Sports

    Playoffs are the Next Chapter in Andrew Vaughn's Rookie Season

    18 hours ago
    CJ Verdell pulls away against Ohio State
    Football

    Oregon Will Face Cal, Rest of its Schedule Without Running Back CJ Verdell

    19 hours ago
    Marvin Jones Jason Vinlove 2
    Football

    Cal in NFL Fantasy Leagues: Start Marvin Jones Jr., Not Jared Goff

    19 hours ago
    Kamari Pleasant Soobum Im
    Football

    Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Will Washington Get Shut Out?

    21 hours ago
    Aaron Rodgers - MARK HOFFMANMILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL USA TODAY NETWORK
    Football

    Did Ex-Cal Star Aaron Rodgers Halt Rumors of His Interest in Steelers?

    21 hours ago