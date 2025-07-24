Commanders Unveiled Revamped Locker Room After Players Blasted It in NFLPA Survey
The Washington Commanders listened to their players.
Just five months after Commanders players gave the organization's locker room facilities a grade of 'F' in the NFL Players' Association's annual team report card, the club unveiled an overhauled locker room on the day of its first training camp practice on Wednesday.
In the survey, less than half of Commanders players said they felt they had enough space in their lockers, and that the lockers were big enough. The critiques ranked Washington among the worst teams in the league.
The new-and-improved locker room features a cushioned chair, an immediate improvement upon the old lockers, which did not feature any seating arrangements for players. But that's not all.
According to the team's website, the chair and surrounding components can be slid or lifted, meaning the locker is deeper and consists of more storage space, a feature sure to impress the players.
And the reviews are strong so far.
"We've got everything now. Finally, bro. It's been a long time coming," Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. told the team's website. "This is a blessing, bro. They went crazy."
Among the other additions are an improved ventilation system for player gear, a new sound system, a bigger color-changing sauna, a new steam room, more showers, more toilets and a seating area with sofa chairs.
Now that's how you respond to a negative survey.