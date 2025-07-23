Ex-Pro Bowl QB That Applied for NFLPA Job Called Process a 'Slap in the Face'
It's been a difficult stretch for the NFLPA and things came to a head last week as executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. resigned amid a hailstorm of bad publicity, including reports alleging he used union funds for strip club expenses. The union has already been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism for letting things get to this point— and now a former Pro Bowl quarterback is adding to the storm.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler published a deep-dive exploring how Howell was elected as NFLPA director despite the red flags that eventually became public. They reported the union paid a search firm to find a new director in 2023. Three former players were among the candidates— Domonique Foxworth, Kellen Winslow and Matt Schaub.
Obviously they were all passed over in favor of Howell and didn't even make it to the semifinals of the process, which was kept heavily under wraps by the NFLPA. Schaub in particular was incensed by that aspect and the failure to give former players serious consideration.
"When you go to NFL locker rooms and ask guys about union leadership, they want to hear from someone who was in their shoes and played the game," Schaub said to ESPN. "The fact that not a single player even got to the semifinals of a process that wasn't transparent is a slap in the face of every player rep who might like to hear a final argument from someone who wore a helmet."
Schaub, 44, suited up for 17 NFL seasons as a third-round draft pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He earned two Pro Bowl nominations while with the Houston Texans and is clearly interested in making an off-field impact for current players in his retirement.
The NFLPA is currently searching for Howell's replacement. JC Tretter, the union's chief strategy officer and former president, was considered a favorite for the job before his own abrupt resignation.