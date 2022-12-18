Skip to main content

JC Defensive Back Matthew Littlejohn Commits to Cal

He is the third defensive back to transfer to the Bears for 2023
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cal continues to look for immediate help in the secondary as indicated by the commitment of junior college defensive back Matthew Littlejohn on Saturday.

Littlejohn, 6-foot, 180-pounder at Citrus College in Glendora, Calif., can play either safety or cornerback, and he announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the 2023.

He joins two defensive backs transfers from four-year schools -- former Colorado cornerback Kaylin Moore and ex-UNLV corner Nohl Williams -- that have committed to play for Cal in 2023.

A number of players in the transfer portal are visiting Cal this weekend, so there may be more transfers added to Cal's 2023 roster.

Littlejohn, who attended John Paul Stevens High School in San Antonio, Texas, chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, Utah, Kansas and Illinois among others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This past season, Littlejohn had 51 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The most important defensive back Cal will lose is starting safety Daniel Scott, so Littlejohn is likely to compete for playing time at that spot.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Oregon State Lucas Peltier
Football

Oregon State Halts Pac-12's Bowl Losing Streak

By Jake Curtis
Cal guard Devin Askew
Basketball

Winless Cal Basketball Back at it on Sunday at Santa Clara

By Jeff Faraudo
Curry Onyiah photo
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Beat UCSD to Improve to 8-2

By Jake Curtis
UCLA USC Gary A Vasquez
Football

Regents Allow UCLA to Leave, but Make Provisions for Cal

By Jake Curtis
Oregon State running back Damien Martinez
Football

Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Bowl Games Could Be Decided By Attrition

By Jeff Faraudo
Jaivian Thomas
Football

Cal Football Lands Jaivian Thomas, First Running Back in its Class of 2023

By Jeff Faraudo
Jakcson Sirmon Darren Yamashita
Football

Cal LB Jackson Sirmon Will Return for 2023 Season

By Jake Curtis
Cal basketball coach Mark Fox
Basketball

`This is Not Good Enough' - Jim Knowlton on the State of Mark Fox's Program

By Jeff Faraudo