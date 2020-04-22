CalSportsReport
Cal Football: You Can Bet on Whether Ashtyn Davis Will Be First Safety Taken in NFL Draft

Jake Curtis

Gamblers are getting fingers these days with no games to bet on, so you can assume a lot of money will be wagered on the NFL draft, which will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With that in mind Sports Illustrated has produced an NFL draft gambling guide to help the gamblers make their choices.

Cal fans can have a betting interest, because former Bears safety Ashtyn Davis is listed in the category of "First Safety Taken." Xavier McKinney is the betting favorite in that category, but Davis is No. 5 at +3300. That means a bet of $100 on Davis would pay off $3,300 if Davis is the first safety taken in the draft. It's not likely, thus the big payoff. His odds have gotten a bit longer since March 31, when the SI breakdown had Davis at +2200.

You can also bet whether the Pac-12 will have more first-round picks than the ACC. It figures to be a relatively light year for both conferences on Thursday, but you can check out the reasoning by SI.

Herbert
Oregon QB Justin Herbert is expected to be drafted Thursday - Photo by Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports

Here is the opening of the Sports Illustrated's NFL draft betting guide:

The 2020 NFL Draft is only days away and it's hard to contain our collective excitement here at SI. We're sure you're feeling the same way as well.

The rest of the sports world is on hold right now, so there isn't much to bet on unless you like wagering on Madden simulations or ping pong. Fortunately, there are a plethora of NFL Draft prop bets available for bettors to sate their appetite.

We've broken down dozens of props so far and have collected them all below. This list will continue to grow up until the draft kicks off on the night of April 23. Here's our one-stop shop for SI Gambling's 2020 NFL Draft betting props.

Click here for the rest of the story. 

