Which conference will have more first-rounders in the upcoming NFL Draft: the ACC or Pac-12? Let's take a look at this 2020 NFL Draft prop bet.

As we continue to breakdown and handicap the 2020 NFL Draft, we take a look at an intriguing prop bet that pits the ACC against the Pac-12. When it comes to first-round draft picks, there are a few names that will stick out early in the draft, but for the most part, both of these conferences will have down years when it comes to players coming off the board on night one.

Odds courtesy of Bovada

The first player from either of those conferences to be drafted could be Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert will be a top-six pick, either to the Lions, Dolphins or Chargers. The next player likely selected will be Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Simmons is a very good player and his name has been mentioned a lot lately as a guy who could be one of this draft's can't-miss prospects. Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is also a guy who should be a top 10 pick and is attracting a lot of attention.

Outside of those three players, there aren't any first more first-round locks from these two conferences.

Aside from the prop above, there are some other interesting draft props in regard to these conferences on the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you think the ACC can put four players into the first round, you can get those odds at +180. I don't think that is a bad bet at all. Simmons and Becton are locks to be first-round draft picks, and I also think Clemson players Tee Higgins and A.J. Terrell can be first-round picks.

You can make a similar bet on Pac-12 prospects on the DraftKings. If you think three players from the Pac-12 will be drafted in Round 1, you can get that at +180 odds. In order for that to happen, USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson will have to be drafted in Round 1 along with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Jackson has a good shot to be a first-round pick, but I haven't seen many mocks with Johnson in the top 32. I would think "no" would be the correct bet, but you'd have to lay -225 on that.

As for the original bet, this one is simple. The ACC will definitely have more first-round draft picks than the Pac-12 this year.

The Play: ACC -0.5 players (-105)

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

When Will Derrick Brown Be Selected in the NFL Draft?

NBA HORSE Tournament Betting: Can Chris Paul Win it All?

Should You Bet on Russell Wilson to Win 2020 NFL MVP?

2020 NFL Draft Betting: How Many Cornerbacks Will Be Selected in Round 1?

Bet on These 3 NFL Teams to Make the Playoffs

When Will Jonathan Taylor Be Selected in the NFL Draft?