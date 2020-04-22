SI's 2020 NFL Draft Prop Betting Guide

We've broken down dozens of 2020 NFL Draft props so far and have collected them all in this one-stop shop article.

The 2020 NFL Draft is only days away and it's hard to contain our collective excitement here at SI. We're sure you're feeling the same way as well.

The rest of the sports world is on hold right now, so there isn't much to bet on unless you like wagering on Madden simulations or ping pong. Fortunately, there are a plethora of NFL Draft prop bets available for bettors to sate their appetite.

We've broken down dozens of props so far and have collected them all below. This list will continue to grow up until the draft kicks off on the night of April 23. Here's our one-stop shop for SI Gambling's 2020 NFL Draft betting props.

Please note that the below odds are current as of draft week, but odds in each article reflect the original publish date.

WHO WILL TOP PICKS BE?

NO. 1 OVERALL PICK

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Few first-round picks have been such a prohibitive favorite at the top. Murray was chalk with -500 odds last year, while Mayfield was a longshot with a +500 price the year prior. A quarterback has been selected first overall during seven of the last 10 drafts.

NO. 2 OVERALL PICK

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Joe Burrow is a prohibitive favorite to be taken first overall when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on April 23 in Las Vegas. Things get a little more interesting after that, though.

NO. 3 OVERALL PICK

Odds courtesy of Bovada

While Burrow and Young are likely the first and second overall picks, which player will be taken third isn’t as certain.

POSITIONAL BREAKDOWNS

SECOND & THIRD QUARTERBACKS TAKEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

After the Cincinnati Bengals select Burrow, the races are fairly close when it comes to the second and third quarterbacks being called.

TOTAL QBs TAKEN IN ROUND 1

Odds courtesy of Bovada

As history has taught us, teams can throw curve balls in the first round of NFL drafts. How many will take a QB in the first round, especially outside of the Top 6 picks?

FIRST RUNNING BACK TAKEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Unlike the quarterback position, where Joe Burrow is a prohibitive favorite to be selected first overall, the running back position is a tight two-player race.

TOTAL RBs TAKEN IN ROUND 1

With 2013 and 2014 as the exceptions, a running back has been selected on Day 1 in eight of the last 10 drafts. Will any go in the opening round this year?

FIRST WIDE RECEIVER TAKEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Will Jerry Jeudy cash as the favorite or will CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs III reward bettors as underdog options?

TOTAL WRs TAKEN IN ROUND 1

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Wide receivers will be selected early and often during the 2020 NFL Draft. How many will be taken in the first round?

FIRST TIGHT END TAKEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

A combined six tight ends were selected in the first round in the previous three drafts, but that streak may end this year.

FIRST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TAKEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

From a draft pool that’s brimming with talent, six offensive linemen have a legitimate shot at being taken during Round 1 of the draft.

TOTAL OL TAKEN IN ROUND 1

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Highly coveted by every NFL team, offensive linemen will continue the tradition of being called early and often during the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the last 10 drafts, 60 offensive linemen have been selected in the first round.

TOTAL DL TAKEN IN ROUND 1

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Since 2010, a total of 72 defensive linemen have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Last year’s draft produced the most when a total of 10 defensive linemen were taken in the opening round.

TOTAL LBs TAKEN IN ROUND 1

Odds courtesy of Bovada

How many linebackers will be selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? Will the total reach five or six?

TOTAL CBs TAKEN IN ROUND 1

Odds courtesy of William Hill

How many cornerbacks will be selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? Will the total reach five?

FIRST SAFETY TAKEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Several teams, including Detroit, Arizona and Tampa Bay, will be aiming to improve their pass defense during the draft. Here is a breakdown of which safety prospects have a shot at being selected first.

FIRST KICKER TAKEN

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Kickers are people too. You won't hear any of the names called on Day 1 or Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the potential to win the starting job and make an immediate impact is there.

OFFENSE VS. DEFENSE

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Thirty-two picks will be made on the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft. How many players will be taken from each side of the ball?

QUARTERBACK DRAFT POSITION PROPS

TUA TAGOVAILOA

Odds courtesy of BetOnline

After staying out of the QB free agent frenzy, teams like the Bengals, Dolphins, and Chargers will be shopping for a franchise quarterback.

JALEN HURTS

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Hurts falls in behind several quarterbacks in a talent-rich draft pool. What round will he be drafted in?

JORDAN LOVE

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Utah State’s Jordan Love is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. When will he come off the board?

JACOB EASON

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Where will Washington Huskies QB Jacob Eason be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities.

JAKE FROMM

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Fromm enters the 2020 NFL draft after playing 43 games (42 starts) over three seasons at Georgia. Big game success was a mixed bag for Fromm as he was 1-2 in SEC Championship games and 1-1 in College Football Playoff contests.

RUNNING BACK DRAFT POSITION PROPS

JONATHAN TAYLOR

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is viewed as one of the top rated running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. When will he come off the board?

J.K. DOBBINS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

J.K. Dobbins enters the 2020 NFL draft following a record-setting career at Ohio State. Dobbins posted a school-record 1,403 rushing yards as a rare true-freshman starter for the Buckeyes in 2017.

CAM AKERS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Despite a disappointing season for the Seminoles, Akers still excelled and posted his second consecutive 1,000-plus yard season in 2019, rushing for 1,144 and 14 touchdowns. When will he go during the draft?

WIDE RECEIVER DRAFT POSITION PROPS

CEEDEE LAMB

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Whatever team ends up with Lamb will love his run after the catch ability. Most people have him rated as the second-best wide receiver in this draft behind Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy.

HENRY RUGGS III

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Ruggs is a standout in what may be the deepest wide receiver class an NFL draft has ever seen. There are a number of teams that should be taking a wide receiver early in the draft.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Jefferson was dominating for the Tigers last season, catching 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. In most draft classes Jefferson would be the top wide recover off the board, but not this year.

BRANDON AIYUK

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk spent two years at Sierra Junior College before transferring to Arizona State in 2018. Aiyuk, who had a breakout year for the Sun Devils in 2019, is among the top wide receiver prospects in this draft class.

TEE HIGGINS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

A name that is teetering on being a Day 1 selection is Clemson standout Tee Higgins. The Tigers have produced more than their fair share of stud wide receivers lately (DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams). Will Higgins' name be added to the list?

DENZEL MIMS

Odds courtesy of Bovada

The Baylor standout has the size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) and natural athletic ability NFL teams covet in an outside wide receiver. He can catch just about anything (but doesn't always) and has great body control, particularly on 50-50 balls.

LAVISKA SHENAULT

Odds courtesy of Bovada

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Shenault has a high football IQ, is a future leader on offense, and has experience at all three receiver spots. He's deceptively quick attacking off coverage, has strong hands and runs through arm tackles to boost his RAC numbers.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR.

Odds courtesy of William Hill

If there's one word that can be used to describe Pittman, it's "solid." He lacks the speed and separation skills to be a true WR1 in the NFL but does so many other things well.

TIGHT END DRAFT POSITION PROPS

COLE KMET

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Kmet is a versatile tight end with a skill set to split out wide as a receiver or line up on the end as a run blocker or pass protector. Quick and agile for big man, Kmet (6-foot-6, 262) showed well at the NFL combine.

THADDEUS MOSS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

LSU's Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, ranks among this year’s top tight end prospects. When will he be drafted?

OFFENSIVE LINE DRAFT POSITION PROPS

MEKHI BECTON

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Becton played in 35 games (33 starts) for the Cardinals and showed his versatility by playing at both the left and right tackle positions. A rock-solid run blocker, Becton needs polishing as a pass protector but that’s a coachable skill that can be learned at the NFL level.

JEDRICK WILLS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

When Jedrick Wills gets selected, in the top half of the first round, he will be the sixth Alabama lineman to be picked on Day 1 over the last 10 drafts.

ANDREW THOMAS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Andrew Thomas could have the best resume among the top offensive tackles, having started all 41 games of his Georgia career playing against elite SEC competition.

DEFENSIVE LINE DRAFT POSITION PROPS

DERRICK BROWN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Auburn’s defensive tackle Derrick Brown is a near-consensus among all respected mock drafts to be the second defensive lineman taken in the top part of the first round.

JAVON KINLAW

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Javon Kinlaw is an incredibly explosive player, who, no matter your team allegiance, is a man all football fans should be rooting for on Sundays. When will he be drafted?

ROSS BLACKLOCK

Odds courtesy of William Hill

TCU’s Ross Blacklock, the son of a basketball legend, ranks among this year’s top defensive line prospects. We are fortunate that Blacklock preferred slamming quarterbacks more than slam dunks.

A.J. EPENESA

Odds courtesy of William Hill

As a junior, Epenesa once again turned in a dominant season in the Big Ten. In 2019, Epenesa recorded 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

LINEBACKER DRAFT POSITION PROPS

PATRICK QUEEN

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Queen is 6-foot-1, 227-pound sideline-to-sideline linebacker who has excellent speed and quickness. He is very good on the blitz and he can cover running backs and tight ends.

KENNETH MURRAY

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Murray enters the draft after playing 42 games over three seasons at Oklahoma. Competing in the high-octane Big 12 Conference, Murray is battle tested and projects as a three-down starter in the NFL.

K'LAVON CHAISSON

Odds courtesy of William Hill

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Chaisson finished his LSU career with 92 tackles, 19 tackles for loses and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson plays the run very aggressively from both the weak and strong sides an is a solid tackler who has a number of pass-rush moves.

JOSH UCHE

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Uche has good strength and energy as well as an understanding of how to attack blocking schemes. His value has really risen over the past couple of weeks, mainly because of how good he looked during the Senior Bowl.

DEFENSIVE BACK DRAFT POSITION PROPS

C.J. HENDERSON

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson is a fascinating draft prospect. He's a high-ceiling, low-floor corner that has draft experts projecting anything from multiple future Pro Bowls to being relegated to a rotational role if he doesn't address his red flags.

XAVIER McKINNEY

Odds courtesy of William Hill

McKinney can guard receivers in man coverage and does well against tight ends and running backs. To put it simply, McKinney is always around the football and has a knack for making big plays in big moments.

KRISTIAN FULTON

Odds courtesy of Bovada

At the NFL Combine, Fulton clocked in with a 4.46 40-yard dash and 35.5-inch vertical jump, both among the best marks for cornerbacks in this year's draft class. When will he come off the board?

JEFF GLADNEY

Odds courtesy of Bo

Competitive. Ball-hawk. Irritant. Aggressive. Versatile. Those are just a handful of adjectives scouts and talent evaluators have used to describe TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

GRANT DELPIT

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Delpit appeared to be a first-round lock as the best safety prospect in this class only a few months ago. That's why it was interesting when Delpit started to drop out of the first round in most mock drafts.

A.J. TERRELL

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Terrell is a press-man corner who is seasoned when it comes to going up against some of the most talented wide receivers in the country. We'll see if he can handle bigger-bodied veteran receivers at the NFL level.

WHICH TEAM TAKES ___? PROPS

JEFF OKUDAH

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah is viewed as the best shutdown cornerback in the 2020 NFL Draft. Which team is poised to take him?

JERRY JEUDY

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Jeudy is the prize of a deep wide receiver class, as he projects to be a true No. 1 wide receiver at the next level. Jeudy is a dynamic playmaker who can change the game when the ball is in his hands.

ISAIAH SIMMONS

Odds courtesy of William Hill

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is viewed as the best linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. In Simmons, a team would be adding a multi-positional talent that could develop into the new definition of a modern-age defensive weapon.

SCHOOL/CONFERENCE PROPS

LSU VS. ALABAMA

Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Which school will have more first-round draft picks, the Alabama Crimson Tide or the national champion LSU Tigers?

CLEMSON VS. OKLAHOMA

Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Which school will have more first rounders in the upcoming NFL Draft: Oklahoma or Clemson?

AUBURN VS. GEORGIA

Odds courtesy of Bovada

Which SEC powerhouse will have more first-rounders in the upcoming NFL Draft: Auburn or Georgia?

ACC VS. PAC-12

Odds courtesy of Bovada

When it comes to first-round draft picks, there are a few names that will stick out early in the draft, but for the most part, both of these conferences will have down years when it comes to players coming off the board on night one.

SEC VS. THE FIELD

Odds courtesy of William Hill

The SEC is viewed as the top conference in college football and a breeding ground for NFL talent. Can the SEC can put more than 16 players into the first round?