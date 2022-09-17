Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread

Notre Dame may not be the best team Cal faces this season — the Irish’s 0-2 start speaks to that — but the Bears rarely have gotten the chance to test themselves in non-conference play against a program with as big a name.

We looked back over the past 50 years and identified these five non-conference road victories over traditionally elite teams:

— 2015: Cal wins 45-44 at Texas

— 2002: Cal wins 46-22 at Michigan State

— 1998: Cal wins 13-12 at Oklahoma

— 1983: Cal wins 19-17 at Texas A&M

— 1977: Cal wins 27-17 at Tennessee

Texas and Oklahoma stand above the others, historically speaking. None of them rank with Notre Dame, which occupies its own niche in the college game. Even Alabama, the nation’s best program for the past decade or so, doesn’t have an exclusive television contract with NBC, as the Irish do.

So what would a victory at South Bend mean for Cal?

— It would be the Bears’ first win ever over Notre Dame after losses in 1959, ’60, ’65 and ’67

— As such, it would rank as the signature non-conference victory of coach Justin Wilcox’s six seasons in Berkeley (and lift his career record above .500 to 29-28)

— It would boost the Bears to 3-0, providing confidence and momentum headed into the start of Pac-12 play a week from now at home against Arizona and getting them mathematically halfway to bowl eligibility

— It could provide a shot in the arm to Cal’s recruiting, which seemingly has stalled the past couple months

Here goes:

-- Cal wins the toss, defers. Notre Dame will get the football first.

