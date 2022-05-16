Skip to main content

Cal Football: Bears Add to Defensive Line as UCLA Transfer Odua Isibor Commits

He becomes the third lineman the Bears have landed from the transfer portal in a week.

Cal added depth to another area of need through the transfer portal on Sunday when UCLA defensive tackle Odua Isibor announced on social media he will join the Golden Bears.

Isibor is a 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior from Phoenix who was a part-time starter for the Bruins in 2021. He had 14 tackles, including 4½ for losses, and forced one fumble. Isibor was considered a contender to be a starter for the Bruins next fall.

Odua Isibor commits to Cal

Odua Isibor

He became the third transfer to commit to Cal in the past week, joining offensive linemen J.T. Session, formerly of Montana State, and Spencer Lovell of Arizona State.

The Bears will welcome the depth and experience Isibor adds to a position group a bit short in both categories. Brett Johnson will be a dynamo if fully healthy after missing all of 2021 following hip surgery, but Cal is otherwise fairly inexperienced on its defensive front.

He picked Cal over Auburn.

Isibor reportedly visited Cal a week ago and apparently was impressed, as his Tweet suggests.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Odua Isibor

Odua Isibor

Over five seasons at Westwood, Isibor played in 42 games, with 10 starts. He has 57 career tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Isibor was one of the last remaining recruits from the Jim Mora coaching era at UCLA, and was the 13th Bruin defensive player to enter the transfer portal since the end of last season.

Isibor earned an undergraduate degree in psychology at UCLA and was enrolled in the Transformative Coaching and Leadership graduate program in the School of Education.

On top of that, his UCLA bio tells us he's an expert at solving Rubik's Cube.

Rated a 3-star prospect out of Saint Mary's Catholic High School in Phoenix, Isibor was originally envisioned as a defensive end. He had nearly 200 tackles and 18 sacks his final two high school seasons.

Cover photo of Odua Isibor causing a Colorado fumble by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Cal freshman Mykolas Alekna
Other Sports

Mykolas Alekna Eclipses Own Collegiate Discus Record; Cal Women Third at Pac-12

By Jeff Faraudo59 minutes ago
Tatum Anzaldo
Other Sports

NCAA Softball Field Features 7 Pac-12 Teams, but Cal Misses the Cut

By Jeff Faraudo2 hours ago
James Hahn Raymond Carlin III
Other Sports

Another Top-10 Finish Won’t Get Ex-Cal Golfer James Hahn to PGA Championship

By Jake Curtis4 hours ago
cal men rowing
Other Sports

Cal Men Win Pac-12 Rowing Championship

By Jake Curtis9 hours ago
Pac-12 shot put champion Josh Johnson
Other Sports

Josh Johnson Gives Cal A 2nd Throwing Event Victory at Pac-12 Track & Field

By Jeff FaraudoMay 14, 2022
cal rowing zach franzen
Other Sports

Cal's Men, Women Crews Head to Oregon for Pac-12 Rowing Championships

By Jake CurtisMay 14, 2022
Valentina Ivanov Pac-12 Conference
Other Sports

Cal Loses to N.C. State in NCAA Women's Tennis Round of 16

By Jake CurtisMay 14, 2022
Bo Nix Oregon Ben LonerganThe Register-Guard USA TODAY NETWORK
Football

Betting Odds to Win Pac-12 Football Title in 2022

By Jake CurtisMay 14, 2022