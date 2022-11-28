Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Experts Predict USC vs. Georgia in CFP

It seems pretty clear now: All 11 experts we cited project that USC will be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff and will face Georgia in the national semfinals.

All 11 sites also project that Washington will be the Pac-12's representative in the Rose Bowl and will face Ohio State in Pasadena.

Of course, all this is based on the assumption that USC will beat Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday (5 p.m., FOX). The Trojans are only a slight favorite against the Utes, who beat USC during the regular season, so this is not a done deal.

If Utah wins that game, the Pac-12 will be left without a team in the CFP for the sixth year in a row, and lot of the projections below will change when the bowl bids are handed out on Sunday.

The pecking order of bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins are listed at the end of the story. But first are the bowl projects for Pac-12 teams by 11 reputable sites, with comments from a few of them:

.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Duke

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. UNLV

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. TCU

USC's postseason began against Notre Dame and the Trojans took care of business, setting up a win-and-in Pac-12 championship game against Utah, the only team it has lost to this season. You'll hear a lot from Big Ten country this week about how Ohio State deserves to be in, but that won't happen if USC and TCU both win.

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. TCU

USC moved a step closer to the CFP with a 38-27 win against Notre Dame. The Trojans face Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Duke

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. TCU

The path for the Trojans was clear three weeks ago. Could they navigate a three-game run through UCLA, Notre Dame and the Pac-12 championship to secure a spot in the semifinals?

Two steps are in the books with the latest one coming with an impressive defeat of the Fighting Irish. The last one will come against Utah, the lone team to beat USC. The Trojans should have a better outcome Friday and secure an unlikely berth in Lincoln Riley's first season.

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State

.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. TCU

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Pittsburgh

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Missouri

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State

LA Bowl – Boise State vs. SMU

First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

.

College Football News

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. TCU

Georgia (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), TCU (Big 12), USC (Pac-12). If all four of those teams win their respective conference championship games, that’s it. That’s your College Football Playoff. The only question is whether or not Ohio State slips in if USC goes down, and for now, let’s not work on the possibilities if TCU gets destroyed by Kansas State.

However, if USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship, Ohio State – even after getting dropkicked by Michigan – would likely be the fourth team in.

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Arkansas

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Oregon vs. Boise State

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Mississippi

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Michigan vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – USC vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – TCU vs. Michigan

Rose Bowl – Washington vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.

.

Cover photo of Washington's Michael Penix Jr. by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports