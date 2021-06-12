Ex-Cal TE Richard Rodgers Re-Signs With Eagles

Former Cal tight end Richard Rodgers is not done playing pro football yet.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they have re-signed Rodgers, and it is assumed it is a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Rodgers showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank with his performance in 2020. He appeared in 14 games for the Eagles, including four starts, and recorded 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

He came in handy after Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert were both injured last season. The 2020 season was probably Rodgers' best season since he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight scores in 2015 for the Packers when former Cal star Aaron Rodgers was his quarterback.

He is best known for the game-winning touchdown catch on a Hail Mary pass from Aaron Rodgers against Detroit in that 2015 season.

Richard Rodgers had just one reception in 2018 and 2019 combined, and he was released by the Washington Football Team in September 2020 before he was signed by the Eagles shortly before the start of the season.

Rodgers presumably will be the No. 3 tight end for the Eagles, after Ertz and and Goedert; however, Ertz reportedly could be traded before the 2021 season begins. Rodgers is a reliable receiver, although he not known as a dominant blocker.

Rodgers played three seasons at Cal from 2011 through 2013, and he had 38 catches for 608 yards in his final season.

He is the son of Richard Rodgers, who was one of the five Cal players who touched the ball in the five-lateral kickoff return known as The Play in the Bears' 1982 victory over Stanford.

Cover photo of Richard Rodgers by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

