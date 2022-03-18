Report: Aaron Rodgers Was Aware of Packers' Plan to Trade Davante Adams

Is the former Cal quarterback annoyed with decision to send the All-Pro receiver elsewhere, or is he OK with it?

The news that the Packers are trading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders has everyone focusing on the twitter and Instagram accounts of former Cal star Aaron Rodgers.

In fact the public seems more interested in Rodgers' reaction to the trade than the principal in the transaction, which is Adams.

Rob Denovsky of ESPN reported that Rodgers was aware of the events leading to the Adams trade, and it was mainly a matter of Adams wanting to play elsewhere.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported similar news

But if Rodger was aware of the developments, it just adds to the confusion.

The reason for the interest in Rodgers' reaction is because he had said in the days and weeks after the 2021 season that his decision on whether to stay with the Packers would depend to a large extent on whether the Packers could keep Adams, who was to become a free agent this offseason.

During the season, Rodgers called Adams the best player he has ever had as a teammate.

So when Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the Packers, which he later signed, it was assumed he had been given some assurance that Adams would be with the Packers in 2022.

The big question was whether Rodgers was informed of the Packers' decision to trade Adams. It was Rodgers' annoyance that he was not included in discussions about the Packers' moves that led to his dissatisfaction and request to be traded last offseason. And if he was included in the discussions to trade Adams -- which reportedly he was -- did he OK the decision or simply told what was going to happen?

So far -- as of 1 a.m. Friday morning Green Bay time -- Rodgers has said nothing through any means of communication about his reaction. But social media has said plenty, as we see below:

ESPN's Bill Barnwell:

Boston Connor of the Pat McAfee Show

Matt Miller of NFLDraftScout

This twitter reaction by veteran Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis represented the feeling of several Packers players:

Cover photo by Jeff Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

