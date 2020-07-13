Two Cal players were named to the Watch List for the 2020 Bednarik Award, which goes to the best defensive player in college football. The announcement of the candidates was made Monday, and the two names from Cal are cornerback Camryn Bynum and linebacker Kuony Deng.

Don’t get too excited yet, because there are 90 names on the Bednarik Award Watch list. Plus, we don’t even know whether there will be a college football season in 2020.

But Deng and Bynum are worthy candidates.

Bynum is entering his fourth year as a starting cornerback, and he is expected to see some playing time at safety and nickel back if the season ever gets under way. He was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team by Lindy’s college football magazine and to the second-team all-conference unit by Athlon.

Deng was overshadowed somewhat last season by fellow Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver, who led the nation in tackles. But Deng finished fourth in the Pac-12 in tackles at 9.2 a game.

Deng was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 second team by Athlon and to the third team by Lindy’s.

Pac-12 Networks football analyst Yogi Roth told Cal Sports Report recently that Deng has a chance to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.

Bynum and Deng were two of 13 Pac-12 players named to the Bednarik Watch list. Here are the other 11:

--Three from USC: safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive end Drake Jackson, defensive tackle Jay Tufele

--Two from Oregon: safety Jevon Holland, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

--Two from Washington: defensive back Elijah Molden, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

--One from Stanford: cornerback Paulson Adebo

--One from Colorado: linebacker Nate Landman

--One from Washington State: linebacker Jahad Woods

--One from Oregon State: linebacker Hamilcar Rashed

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.