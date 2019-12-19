Cal Football: Evan Weaver Completes Sweep of First-Team All-America Honors

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver completed a clean sweep of the major first-team All-America honors when he was named to the first-team squad by the Football Writers Association of American on Thursday.

Weaver was named a first team All-American on all five of the major publications that provide All-America teams – Associated Press, America Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of American, Sporting News and Walter Camp. Being named to three of the five earns a player the label of “consensus All-American,” and Weaver easily earned the tag by being named to the first team on all five.

Weaver received first-team honors from Sporting News and the AFCA earlier this week, and received the AP and Walter Camp All-America notice a few days before that.

He was also on the first-team All-America teams provided by The Athletic, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN, USA Today and Yardbarker.

Weaver, a senior, leads the nation in tackles by a wide margin with 173, which is 26 more than the country’s No. 2 tackler, Dele Harding of Illinois, which will face Cal in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Weaver has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Senior Bowl, although his NFL Draft status is not in line with his collegiate accomplishments. Most sites that provide NFL mock drafts peg Weaver to be taken in the third round or later in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Weavers takes losses hard as evidenced by his postgame comments after the loss to Oregon State in the video below: