All Three Cal Golf Alums Advance in FedEx Cup Playoffs
All three former Cal golfers have advanced to the second weekend of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Collin Morikawa, Byeong Hun An and Max Homa all are headed to Denver.
They were among the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup point standings after Sunday’s final round of the St. Jude Championships at Memphis who qualified for next week’s BMW Championships.
From there, the top 30 in the standings land spots a week later in the Tour Championship at Atlanta, where the winner will take home $25 million.
Morikawa assembled his best round of the week, shooting a 3-under 67 to finish at minus-6 and tied for 22nd place in the 70-player event at TPC Southwind.
The 27-year-old Cal grad began the week at No. 4 in the points standings and that’s where he stands headed to Denver.
Morikawa earned $175,500.
An, 32, posted a 1-under 69 to complete four rounds at or below par. The South Korean, who attended Cal for one year before turning pro, had five birdies and four bogeys and wound up at minus-4 for the week, tied for 33rd place.
An was 12th in the FedEx Cup standings before beginning play in Memphis and the PGA Tour projects him at No. 15. An won $103,429.
Even Homa, 33, whose week was marked by an 8-over 78 in the second round, has made it through. Homa wound up in last place at plus-11 despite carding an even-par 70 in the final round.
But the PGA’s projections for the FedEx Cup standings had Homa — No. 35 when the week began — at No. 43 — earning him a ticket to Denver. His take-home for finishing 70th was $40,000.
Besides invites to next week’s BMW tournament, the top 50 in the standings after Sunday secured spots in all eight 2025 signature events with high prize purses.
Hideki Matsuyama, who held a five-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round, trailed by one stroke after a double-bogey on No. 15. But he made a 26-foot birdie putt on the 17th and another birdie on 18 to finish with a 70 and a two-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele and defending FedEx champion Viktor Hovland.
Matsuyama’s victory -- worth $3.6 million -- enabled him to climb five spots to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Schauffele shot a bogey-free 63 and briefly led in the final round. He holds onto his No. 2 spot in the standings.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished fourth at minus-14 after a 66 and retains his spot atop the FedEx Cup standings.
Nick Dunlap, the youngest player in the field at 20, entered the week at No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings and secured the 48th spot when he made par on the 18th to finish in a tie for fifth at 13 under.